Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Oppn Sloganeering, to Meet Tomorrow at 11 | LIVE

Refusing to quash the multiple FIRs on a plea by Reddy, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said, "We do not want to bypass the high courts and they are constitutional courts. We have no sympathy for anyone and if wrong is done then they will have to face the law." It ordered, "We dispose of the writ petition with liberty to approach the high court. It goes without saying that the high court will hear both sides before passing appropriate orders. We have not expressed any opinion on merits." It added, "Since the petitioner is apprehending his immediate arrest, which may disable him to approach the high court, we direct that the arrest of petitioner shall remain stayed for two weeks to enable him to approach the high court".