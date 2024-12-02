Published 07:10 IST, December 2nd 2024
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Oppn Sloganeering, to Meet Tomorrow at 11 | LIVE
Latest News Today, December 02: In today's top news, the Mahayuti is all set to meet on Monday (December 2) as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde returned to Mumbai after visiting his native village Satara. Meanwhile, in other news, a group of farmers is set to march to Delhi, demanding legal guarantees on MSP, loan waiver and pensions.
Live Blog
Here are the live news updates for today:
00:45 IST, December 3rd 2024
Road transport ministry to engage new contractor for Jorhat-Majuli bridge: Assam CMO
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) on Monday decided to replace the current contractor engaged in the construction of Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra river in Assam as work has been stalled since September, a CMO official said.
He said the process of selecting a new contractor will begin on a priority basis.
The decision was made during a ministry meeting with all stakeholders at the national capital.
Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a post on X, said, “A meeting was held today at @MORTHIndia in New Delhi with all stakeholders regarding the construction of the bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat.” The CMO said all aspects regarding the slow progress of work on the bridge were discussed threadbare and important decisions were taken.
It was decided that the "existing contractor will be replaced and the process to identify a new contractor will begin on a priority basis," the CMO said.
“The performance guarantee of the current/outgoing contractor will be forfeited given agreed timelines were not met,” it added.
Construction work on the vital bridge has been at a standstill since September 5.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari about it the same month.
The Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has already left the site and work has been halted, he had said.
00:43 IST, December 3rd 2024
Rajasthan has immense possibilities in mineral resources: CM Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state has immense possibilities in mineral resources and about 30 lakh people are getting direct and indirect employment from mining.
He said the mining sector also plays an important role in the state's revenue. So the priority of the state government is that the mineral wealth should be properly exploited and revenue in this sector should be increased.
He instructed the officials to work by setting targets. He said the department should speed up the mining exploration work and identify new mining areas and make the auction process transparent.
Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Mines and Petroleum Department.
He said the mineral resources should be used for the welfare of the public and transparency should be maintained in the entire process.
00:43 IST, December 3rd 2024
UP CM bats for biogas plants using cow dung, says govt will provide land
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced plans to establish compressed biogas plants using cow dung, with the Uttar Pradesh government providing land for these projects.
The announcement was made as he chaired a Pradeshik Cooperative Dairy Federation meeting at his official residence here, according to a statement.
Adityanath emphasised the need for comprehensive training for employees of milk cooperative societies and ensuring they have access to necessary equipment.
"To foster healthy competition among milk cooperatives and unions, there should be proactive engagement with villages and farmers, aiming to strengthen operations and boost productivity," he said.
The chief minister highlighted the importance of educating farmers about breeding superior dairy animals and providing scientific training.
"These measures," he noted, "will not only enhance milk productivity but also increase farmers' incomes." Recognising the pivotal role of women in the dairy sector, he pointed to the success of the Balinee Milk Producer in Bundelkhand as a model for empowering women.
He stressed that women's participation in milk cooperatives and unions should be further encouraged to promote self-reliance.
21:35 IST, December 2nd 2024
BJP workers celebrate JP Nadda's birthday
BJP workers on Monday celebrated the 64th birthday of party president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda at the party headquarters here.
To mark the occasion, BJP workers distributed sweets among people, while a 'hawan' was performed at the party office in Bilaspur for the well-being of Nadda, who hails from the district.
BJP leaders, including leader of opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state unit chief Rajeev Bindal, wished Nadda on his birthday, praying for his long life, good health and happiness.
Nadda began his political career in 1978 when he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Later, he served as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha between 1991 and 1994. His wife Mallika Nadda was the national general secretary of the ABVP from 1988 to 1999.
Before becoming a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2014, Nadda served as the national general secretary of the BJP.
He was elected an MLA from Bilaspur for the first time in 1993 and served as leader of the party in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1998.
He was re-elected from Bilaspur in 1998 before becoming the state minister for health and parliamentary affairs.
21:15 IST, December 2nd 2024
Our chief secy in touch with Bengal govt over potato issue: J’khand CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state chief secretary is in touch with the West Bengal government over the potato supply issues.
If required, the state government will hold further discussions with the neighbouring state to resolve the tuber supply issues, he said.
The West Bengal government has allegedly put restrictions on the inter-state supply of potatoes since Thursday in a bid to maintain the stock and keep the price of the tuber under control in its state, according to a traders' association in the neighbouring state.
“Our chief secretary has been talking to the Bengal government on the issue. If required, we will hold further discussion to resolve it,” Soren told reporters at the state secretariat.
Soren held a meeting with senior officials of various departments to take stock of the schemes started after the Budget 2024-25 and to prepare for the supplementary budget of the financial year.
“I gave instructions to speed up the developmental projects and bring them on the ground. I will also hold separate meetings with every department to review the progress,” Soren said.
20:53 IST, December 2nd 2024
Maharashtra CM's name to be announced on Dec 4
The suspense over who will be Maharashtra’s new chief minister will end on December 4, when the state BJP legislature party elects its new leader, a senior party functionary said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the BJP named Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as its central observers for the legislature party meeting.
Devendra Fadnavis, two-time former chief minister, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post. The meeting will be held Wednesday morning in Vidhan Bhawan, a party functionary said.
In the November 20 state assembly polls, whose results were declared three days later, the Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP led with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP 41 seats.
BJP leader Girish Mahajan, who is considered close to Fadnavis, visited Eknath Shinde’s house in Thane Monday evening.
Bharat Gogawale, MLA of the caretaker CM’s Shiv Sena party, on Monday claimed that Shinde did not want to be a part of the new dispensation in the state.
“I was with (Shinde) saheb the day before. We were all with him. He told us that he will be outside “power” (government) and work from outside. But we all insisted that he work from within the government,” Gogawale said.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday said the home portfolio should be given to it.
20:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Chhattisgarh goes back to direct voting system for mayors, civic body
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday decided to restore the direct election system for posts of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies, the move overturning a decision taken by the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state.
As per the then Baghel government's decision, the public elected corporators, who then elected mayors and chairpersons from among themselves. This system was used in the civic body polls held in the state in 2019.
"The decision to restore the previous system was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. For the purpose, the cabinet approved the draft of the Ordinance 2024 regarding amendment in various sections of Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 and Chhattisgarh Municipality Act 1961 (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 (Provisions related to direct election and reservation)," a government statement said.
The state has 189 urban bodies, comprising 14 municipal corporations, 52 municipal councils and 123 Nagar Panchayats.
Polls to the urban bodies were due by the end of the year but is now likely to be held early next year along with panchayat polls, sources said.
The government release also said the cabinet, in its meeting, decided to grant industry status to tourism for its promotion and planned development.
20:27 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Modi to attend Assam investor summit in February: CM Himanta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February next year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Monday.
The chief minister also extended an invitation to the prime minister to attend a mega performance of Jhumur dance of Assam's Adivasi community.
"Today in New Delhi, I had the privilege to receive Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's guidance on various developmental issues. On behalf of the people of Assam, I also had the pleasure to invite him to bless the Assam Investor & Infrastructure Summit and Mega Jhumur Performance in February 2025 which he has kindly accepted to grace," Sarma said in a post on X.
The summit in Guwahati will be held on February 24 and 25, 2025. The Jhumur performance will also be held during this time.
In his 25-minute meeting with the prime minister, Sarma apprised him about a slew of development initiatives undertaken in Assam and also sought his guidance on various developmental issues, according to a state government release.
Later, the chief minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Paatil.
"Inviting Global Investors to join the Assam Growth Story. I had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union External Affairs Minister Shri @DrSJaishankar ji today in New Delhi and extend an invitation to attend the Assam Infrastructure and Investment Summit 2025. I also sought all possible cooperation from @MEAIndia to make the Summit a grand success," Sarma wrote on 'X'.
20:26 IST, December 2nd 2024
SC rejects Kerala govt plea on 'controversial' job appointment
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Kerala High Court's 2021 decision invalidating the state cabinet's decision to provide a government job to R Prasanth, son of late CPI(M) MLA K K Ramachandran Nair.
In a setback to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar dismissed the Kerala government's plea for a stay on the high court's judgement.
The bench, however, gave a minor reprieve and said that salary and other benefits, received by Prasanth as an assistant engineer in the PWD since his appointment in 2018 until the high court's cancellation order, will not be demanded.
The state government was represented by lawyer C K Sasi.
In 2021, the high court ruled that the appointment was unconstitutional, stating that an MLA was not considered a government servant due to their elected five-year tenure.
The "dying in harness" provision, which allows dependent family members of deceased government employees to receive jobs, was deemed inapplicable in this case, the high court said.
It emphasised that such appointments would set a dangerous precedent, potentially enabling the state government to appoint children of public office holders, including panchayat presidents, under similar provisions.
The high court said the decision violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which ensure equality and equal protection under the law, potentially sidelining more qualified candidates for government jobs.
19:33 IST, December 2nd 2024
Delhi's air quality: AQI recorded in 'poor' category for 2 consecutive days
Delhi has received a respite from toxic air in the first two days of December as the city's AQI remained in the "poor" category on Monday, recording a reading of 280.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 280 at 4 pm, registering a slight improvement from 285 on Sunday.
The air quality shifted from "poor" to "very poor" on October 30, after which it intermittently remained in the "very poor" and "severe" categories.
On Sunday, for the first time in 32 days, the capital's AQI dipped below 300, aided by dry northwesterly winds and ample sunlight.
Of the 38 monitoring stations in the city, 12 recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category on Monday, while 25 recorded it in the "poor" category and one station reported "satisfactory" results, according to the Sameer app.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI between 0 and 50 as "good", between 51 and 100 as "satisfactory", between 101 and 200 as "moderate", between 201 and 300 as "poor", between 301 and 400 as "very poor", and above 400 as "severe".
The primary pollutant on Monday was PM2.5, with levels recorded at 106 µg/m³ at 3 pm.
These fine particles pose significant health risks as these can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.
19:31 IST, December 2nd 2024
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Dec 9
A Delhi court on Monday fixed December 9 for the recording of statements of two former police officials as witnesses in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.
Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh deferred the hearing after being informed that the witnesses were not in a position to depose on Monday.
The judge on November 23 summoned the witnesses -- Ravi Sharma and Dharam Chand.
"It is submitted by the public prosecutor for the CBI that the witnesses, who are present in the court, have stated to him that they are not in a position to depose today... As the witnesses are not being examined by the prosecution today, the matter stands adjourned," the judge said, posting the case on December 9.
Tytler appeared before the court in person.
The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in the national capital in 1984.
The judge on November 12 concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the riots.
The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13.
19:30 IST, December 2nd 2024
UGC chairman bats for semester system in higher education institutions
University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday that higher education institutions should adopt the semester system instead of holding annual examinations for better evaluation of students and improving their learning process.
Considering the student learning process, those universities in the country should adopt the semester system where students are still evaluated through the annual examination system, he said.
"We want continuous assessment of students in higher education institutions. If you conduct exams just once a year, students do not get feedback to improve their learning process. Therefore, the semester system has been adopted globally," Kumar told reporters in Indore.
Students should also evaluated on the parameters such as examinations held between semesters, different exercises, participation in discussions, and homework assignments, he added.
The UGC chairman said at least 6,300 colleges and universities will benefit from the "One Nation, One Subscription" scheme, which he believes will strengthen the research structure in higher education institutions.
The Union cabinet recently approved the "One Nation, One Subscription" scheme to provide nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journal publications.
Kumar participated in the regional conference of autonomous colleges organised by UGC and Indore's Devi Ahilya University on the topic of "Implementation of New National Education Policy".
18:36 IST, December 2nd 2024
Jaishankar Expresses Confidence In Trump 2.0 Govt, Says India, US Economies Linked Closely
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed confidence about India's relationship with the United States in the Trump 2.0 administration. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit on Monday, Jaishankar stressed on the deepening strategic and economic ties between the two countries.
"The advent of the second Trump administration is a major consideration in business efforts," Jaishankar noted. Reflecting on past experiences, he added, "Different countries have their own experiences from the first administration and would presumably draw from that to approach the second."
18:35 IST, December 2nd 2024
MEA Condemns Breach at Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep regret over the breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala earlier today. In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA emphasized that diplomatic and consular properties must never be targeted under any circumstances.
“The incident earlier today at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” the statement read.
18:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Sambhal Issue To Be Discussed In Parliament On Tuesday, Says SP MP
The Sambhal violence is set to be discussed in the Parliament on Tuesday. Dharmendra Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP, on Monday, confirmed the report saying that the Sambhal issue will be put up before the parliament on December 3. The SP MP made the announcement after the conclusion of the all-party meeting of floor leaders with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
17:26 IST, December 2nd 2024
Ajit Pawar Flies to Delhi Amid Buzz of Key Meeting with BJP Leaders
Outgoing Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar arrived at Mumbai airport to leave for Delhi where he will likely meet the top BJP leadership.
17:20 IST, December 2nd 2024
'No Voter Should be Excluded': SC Seeks EC Stand Over Enhanced Voter Limit
The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Election Commission's response on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters from 1,200 to 1,500 at every polling station, saying no elector should be excluded.
While asking the poll panel to clarify its stand, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said, "We are concerned. No voter should be excluded." The bench therefore directed senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the poll panel, to file a short affidavit explaining the rationale behind the decision to increase the number of voters per polling station.
"Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, says on instruction that they will explain the position by way of a short affidavit. Let the affidavit be filed within a period of three weeks," said the bench.
Singh said the bench knew about the consistent allegations on EVMs, adding, "They will keep on coming. The polling has been happening like this since 2019 and political parties are being consulted before this in every constituency." The senior lawyer said polling stations could have multiple polling booths and political parties were consulted in each constituency when the total number of voters was raised per EVM.
16:11 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Arrives in Balayogi Auditorium to Watch Sabarmati Report With All NDA MPs
PM Modi arrived in balayogi auditorium, to watch Sabarmati Report with all NDA MPs.
15:57 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kejriwal Alleges 'Jungle Raj' in Delhi, Slams BJP, Shah Over Rising Crime
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that there was a "Jungle Raj" in Delhi and people in the city had never witnessed such times of rise in crime.
Kejriwal met a family in Naraina whose two members were killed in a span of six months by the criminals. He said that a youth was recently stabbed to death despite complaining to the police fearing for his life from some local criminals. Six months ago, his younger brother was murdered, he told reporters.
"Delhi people never witnessed such times of chaos and Jungle Raj all around. Anybody can murder anybody. When it was known that those who killed one member of the family, could kill someone else, why was no action taken to stop them?" he asked.
Kejriwal urged the BJP and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide safety to Delhi people who were feeling unsafe.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has been raising the issue of law and order situation in the city, attacking the BJP-led Centre and the Union Home minister.
Kejriwal said that the entire Naraina area knew about a gang of local criminals who terrorised the residents but police took no action against them.
"Three murders were committed in the city yesterday. The BJP and Shah have left the city at the mercy of goons and gangsters," he charged.
The BJP has hit back at Kejriwal saying he was raising the law and order issues by citing criminal incidents to deflect attention from the corruption and failures of the AAP government.
15:55 IST, December 2nd 2024
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: HC Raps CID for Taking Lightly Probe into Killing of Accused
The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) for taking "lightly" the probe into the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case accused in a shootout.
Stressing the need for a fair investigation in all cases, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said the conduct of the CID in the present case raises doubt and a wrong inference that it does not want to provide all information to the magistrate conducting inquiry into the shootout.
The accused, Akshay Shinde (24), was arrested in August for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district. He was killed by police in a shootout on September 24.
The high court sarcastically remarked that cases are transferred from local police to the CID because of the latter's competence.
The HC was irked after noting certain loopholes in the probe and documents submitted to the magistrate who is conducting an inquiry into the accused's death.
14:46 IST, December 2nd 2024
Chennai Court Sentences BJP's H Raja To 6 Months In Prison For Comments On Periyar, Kanimozhi
A special court in Chennai on Monday sentenced BJP's H Raja to 6 months imprisonment and a fine for his derogatory speech against Periyar and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
14:44 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers Protest Near Dalit Prerna Sthal After Denied Entry in Delhi | VIDEO
Several farmers under different organisations staged a protest near Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida as they were not allowed to enter Delhi.
14:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
BJP to Launch Campaign to Seek Public Feedback for Its Delhi Poll Manifesto
The BJP will launch a campaign to reach out to various sections of society from December 5 to seek feedback for its Delhi Assembly poll manifesto under the theme "Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP", party MP Ramvir Bidhuri said on Monday.
At a press conference here, the South Delhi MP also released a phone number and the #bjpsankalp2025 hashtag, inviting suggestions for the party manifesto from people through social media.
14:30 IST, December 2nd 2024
Maha Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde Cancels All Meetings
Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde on Monday afternoon cancelled all his meetings. This comes a day after Devendra Fadnavis' name was finalised for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.
13:20 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Modi Invites Putin for India Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing said, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn. We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year.
12:34 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers Gather in Noida to Begin March Towards Delhi
Farmers, under the aegis of BKU (Bhartiya Kisan Union), gathered at the Maha Maya flyover in Noida to begin their march to Delhi.
A farmer said, "...The govt and the officials have the time to fulfil our demands...without that, we won't return to our homes... We have already told them our programs - if they won't announce something by the evening, we will announce our programs further..."
12:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day, to Meet Again on Dec 3
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day and will meet again on December 3 at 11:00 am.
12:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day, to Meet Again on Dec 3
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day and will meet again on December 3 at 11:00 am.
11:49 IST, December 2nd 2024
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Marakkanam to Witness Effects of Cyclone Fengal
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Marakkanam in Villupuram to witness the effects of cyclone 'Fengal' on Monday.
11:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
PM Modi to Watch 'The Sabarmati Report' Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report' today at 4 pm at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament.
11:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
11:08 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid sloganeering by opposition MPs.
11:09 IST, December 2nd 2024
Winter Session: Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin Amid Sloganeering by Oppn
The Lok Sabha proceedings in the Winter session of the parliament began amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
11:05 IST, December 2nd 2024
3 Women Killed After Bus Crashes into Divider in Tumakuru
At least three people were killed and several others were injured after a bus crashed into a divider on the Chikkanahalli flyover in Sira Taluk in Tumakuru, the police said.
The incident occurred during the wee hours of Monday. The three deceased have been identified as Shefali Singh, Urvi and Priyanka.
10:48 IST, December 2nd 2024
S Jaishankar to Brief Lok Sabha on India-China Border Truce
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday is expected to address and make a statement regarding the recent developments in India-China relations following the border disengagement agreement in the winter session of Lok Sabha
10:46 IST, December 2nd 2024
TMC Skips All Party Meeting Called by Congress
The Trinamool Congress on Monday skipped an all-party meeting called by Congress.
10:35 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert for Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kannur Today
The IMD on Monday issued a 'red' alert for Kerala's Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts predicting extremely heavy rain.
09:36 IST, December 2nd 2024
Security Heightened in Noida Ahead of Farmers' March | VIDEO
Stepping up the security measure in Noida, police set up barricades as farmers are all set to begin marching towards Delhi starting today.
09:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
Massive Traffic Jams Hits Noida | WATCH
A massive traffic jam was seen at Chilla Border as farmers are all set to march towards Delhi today.
08:45 IST, December 2nd 2024
DMK's TR Baalu Seeks to Move Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha Over Tamil Nadu Rains
DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu seeks to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Monday to discuss 'unprecedented' rainfall and heavy flooding that damaged standing crops and properties in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
08:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
Bengaluru Schools, Colleges Closed Today?
Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka are bracing for a spell of intense rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert for the tech hub.
However, despite a rain alert, there has been no official announcement on whether the schools and colleges will be shut for the day.
08:43 IST, December 2nd 2024
8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead in UP's Meerut
An eight-year-old girl was shot dead in Meerut as attackers, who were allegedly targeting her brother Sahil due to a two-year-old dispute, mistakenly shot her when she intervened, police said.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at the Kalindi village in Sardhana.
(Inputs from PTI)
08:24 IST, December 2nd 2024
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools, Colleges Shut in Nilgiris as IMD Issues Alert
Amid heavy rains in the Nilgiris district, a holiday has been declared today for schools and colleges, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya said.
Furthermore, the IMD predicts light thunderstorms & lightning with light to moderate rain in the Nilgiris.
07:32 IST, December 2nd 2024
Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Red, Orange & Yellow Alerts for Several Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts for four districts in Kerala on Monday, December 2, cautioning of isolated heavy rainfall in the state.
The four northern districts of Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur are forecasted to experience extremely heavy rainfall.
Rainfall activity will increase, with light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on December 2, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3," the weather department said.
Meanwhile, an orange alert" has been issued for the districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, while a "yellow alert" has been placed for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
07:29 IST, December 2nd 2024
Smog Engulfs Delhi-NCR as AQI Continues to be in 'Poor' Category
On Monday, December 02, a layer of smog engulfed the area around India Gate as the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi continues to be in the 'poor' category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
07:23 IST, December 2nd 2024
Farmers' Protest March from Delhi-NCR Today, Here's What They Are Demanding
A group of farmers is set to march towards Delhi on Monday, December 02. Sukhbir Khalifa, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), confirmed the farmers' plans, stating that they are ready to march towards Delhi.
The protest march comes ahead of the scheduled protest march to Delhi by other farmer organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), from December 6.
Khalifa said, “Tomorrow, on December 2, we will begin our journey from beneath the Mahamaya flyover at 12 pm, where we will gather and demand compensation and benefits according to the new laws.”
The key demands of the farmers, who will commence a protest march towards Delhi from Haryana and Punjab, include compensation demands, benefits under the new agricultural laws, and a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP).
07:09 IST, December 2nd 2024
Big Mahayuti Meeting Today as Shinde Returns to Mumbai
According to reports, the Mahayuti alliance might meet today to formulate a power-sharing pact in Maharashtra as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde returned from his hometown in Satara.
Updated 00:46 IST, December 3rd 2024