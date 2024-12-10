VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls For Key Meeting Today | LIVE

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls For Key Meeting Today at 10:30 AM | Image: Republic

Farmers have suspended the Delhi Chalo march today after tear gas was fired on them at Shambhu along the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92 today. Finally, it is reported that at least four people have been killed and 25 others injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.