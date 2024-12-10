Published 07:10 IST, December 10th 2024
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Calls For Key Meeting Today | LIVE
Farmers have suspended the Delhi Chalo march today after tear gas was fired on them at Shambhu along the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and former External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92 today. Finally, it is reported that at least four people have been killed and 25 others injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said.
09:59 IST, December 10th 2024
Karnataka to Observe 3 Days of Mourning on the Demise of Former CM S.M. Krishna
The Karnataka government will observe three days of mourning following the demise of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. His last rites will be performed with full state honours. During this period, no functions or celebrations will be held.
09:56 IST, December 10th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Condoles S.M. Krishna's Demise
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing away of former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna on Tuesday, acknowledging his service to the people in various capacities during his long career.
"Sad to learn about the demise of Shri S. M. Krishna, who served people in various capacities during his long career in public life – from a member of the state assembly and of parliament to a union minister and governor. As Chief Minister of Karnataka, he earned people’s affection for his commitment to the development of the state. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the President wrote on X.
09:54 IST, December 10th 2024
Czech National Booked in Goa for Carrying Banned GPS device
Police have registered a case against a 54-year-old Czech national for allegedly carrying a banned GPS device while attempting to board a flight from Goa to Doha, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, Martin Polesny, was found with a Garmin Edge 540 GPS device (a cyclocomputer) in his baggage during screening at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
09:13 IST, December 10th 2024
'Remarkable Leader': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, hailing as him a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life.
"SM Krishna was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker." PM wrote on X.
09:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai Accident: 49 Injured, 6 Dead After Bus Rams into Vehicle in Kurla West
In a latest update, a total of 49 people are reported injured, with 6 dead, after a BEST bus rammed into vehicles in Kurla West.
It is suspected the accident took place on Monday night in Kurla West area due to a brake failure, according to officials.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus, after ploughing through pedestrians and vehicles, entered into a residential society, Buddha Colony, and came to a halt, they said.
08:51 IST, December 10th 2024
Kedarnath Blanketed in White After First Snowfall of the Season
Kedarnath has been transformed into a winter wonderland with the first snowfall of the season, covering Baba Bholenath's Kedarpuri in a white layer. Due to the heavy snowfall, reconstruction work in the area has been temporarily halted.
The first snow of the season has not only reached Kedarnath, but also blanketed other high-altitude regions like Auli, Joshimath, and Badrinath.
08:38 IST, December 10th 2024
5-Year-Old Boy Falls into Borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa
A 5-year-old boy fell into a borewell while playing in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday evening, prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation. \
According to district administration officials, the child was at a depth of about 150 feet and his condition was said to be stable. "The child is at a depth of about 150 feet and is being continuously given oxygen.
The medical team is present at the spot. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence teams have also reached the spot," Dausa District Magistrate Devendra Kumar said.
08:12 IST, December 10th 2024
J-K: Soldier Killed in Mine Blast in Poonch, Army Pays Tribute
A soldier was killed in a mine blast while patrolling in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The Army paid tributes to Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks paid tributes to the deceased soldier who was part of an area domination patrol (team) in the area of Thandar Tekri in Poonch district.
08:19 IST, December 10th 2024
VP Dhankhar Calls for Key Meeting with Floor Leaders
Vice President Dhankhar has announced that the leaders of the House and the Opposition would reconvene in his chamber on today, at 10:30 AM, to further deliberate on issues and ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.
07:56 IST, December 10th 2024
PM Modi to Interact with Smart India Hackathon Participants on December 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with young innovators at the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon - 2024 via videoconferencing on Wednesday, his office said.
The seventh Smart India Hackathon will run concurrently at 51 centres nationwide, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.
Modi will interact with the young innovators at the grand finale via videoconferencing around 4:30 pm on Wednesday.
07:16 IST, December 10th 2024
NIA Secures Custody of Accused Nabbed by Delhi Police in Human Trafficking Case
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court granted custody of an international human trafficker, Kamran Haider aka Zaidi, to the central investigation agency till December 13. Zaidi, wanted by NIA, was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police on Saturday from Hyderabad. The NIA had declared a Rs 2-lakh reward on his arrest. Zaidi was wanted for allegedly trafficking Indian youths to Southeast Asia where they were forced to work at fraudulent call centers
07:13 IST, December 10th 2024
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92
Former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away at the age of 92. He breathed his last at 3 AM this morning at his residence in Bangalore. He had been suffering from age-related health issues.
07:09 IST, December 10th 2024
Mumbai Accident: 4 Dead, 25 Injured as Bus Crashes into Vehicles in Kurla
At least four people have been killed and 25 others were injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at SG Barve Marg in Kurla West on Monday night, police said. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus was on its way towards Andheri when the accident took place in Kurla West. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
