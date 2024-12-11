Published 06:47 IST, December 11th 2024
INDI Alliance to Move to SC Over EVM Concerns | LIVE
Stay tuned with Republic for all the latest news updates across the country.
- India News
- 3 min read
The opposition INDIA bloc in Maharashtra is set to move the Supreme Court over alleged manipulation of EVMs in the recent assembly elections.
The decision to approach the Supreme Court against the Election Commission was announced by Prashant Jagtap, leader of the NCP-Sharad Pawar who lost the assembly elections from the Hadapsar seat in Pune.
Live Blog
Stay tuned to Republic world for such more live updates.
08:16 IST, December 11th 2024
All 75 Indian Nationals Evacuated from Syria Reach Beirut, Lebanon
08:07 IST, December 11th 2024
Farmers continue sit-in protest at Sambhu Border over demands
08:04 IST, December 11th 2024
Preparations underway for former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's last rites
08:02 IST, December 11th 2024
ATS Maharashtra takes over investigation of Malegaon #VoteJihad funding scam
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police has taken over the investigation into the "Malegaon #VoteJihad Funding" scam. The scam involves the transfer of ₹1,000 crores through 201 shell benami business firms operating across 21 states.
The primary suspect, Mehmood Bhagad, along with his associates Siraj Mohammad, Nagani Akram Mohammad, Wasim Wali Mohammad Besania, Sheikh Shahbaz, Jafarbhai Nabiwala Alshehzad, Aamir Wadharia, and Abdul Qadir Bhagad, are alleged to have orchestrated this massive financial fraud.
In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, concerns were raised about the scale of the scam, suggesting it involves multiple syndicates and thousands of crores in hot money. The letter urged the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to seek assistance from major investigation agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax Department, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to thoroughly investigate the matter.
07:34 IST, December 11th 2024
Rajnath Singh meets Putin in Moscow to strengthen India-Russia Ties
India-Russia friendship is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.
Both leaders expressed that the partnership between the countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave the way for remarkable outcomes, an Indian readout of the meeting said.
Singh called on Putin after co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Cooperation along with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov.
07:33 IST, December 11th 2024
Winter chill persists in Delhi, shallow fog in some parts of the city
Winter chill persists in Delhi, shallow fog in some parts of the city.
07:04 IST, December 11th 2024
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav holds cabinet meeting, in Bhopal
06:58 IST, December 11th 2024
People take refuge at night shelter as temperature dips in Delhi
06:46 IST, December 11th 2024
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria
India on Tuesday evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, two days after rebel forces overthrew President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government.The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following an assessment of the security situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:16 IST, December 11th 2024