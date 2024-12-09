Published 07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Lands in Dhaka as Tensions Mount Over Attacks On Hindus | LIVE
In today's top headlines, the 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court to submit the survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in Haryana's Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. Finally, Delhi on Monday (December 9) woke up to a misty and chilly morning with temperatures hovering around 7 or 8 degrees Celsius.
Live Blog
Here are the latest news updates:
10:29 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi's minimum temperature 8.2 degrees C; air quality 'poor'
Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.
The decrease in temperature follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
Sunday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 23.7 degrees Celsius.
10:15 IST, December 9th 2024
Man Kills Wife After Heated Argument in Mahoba
Mahoba: In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after the couple had a heated argument, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mohalla Sattipura of the City Kotwali area of the district. The accused has been identified as Mahendra Kumar and the deceased was identified as Meera. The couple had three children together, a senior police officer said.
09:51 IST, December 9th 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Lands in Dhaka as Tensions Mount Over Attacks On Hindus
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaches Dhaka. He was received by Israt Jahan, DG (South Asia), Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Pranay Verma & Bangladesh's deputy High Commissioner to India Nurul.
09:36 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi Greets Sonia Gandhi on Her Birthday
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday and prayed for her long life and good health.
Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress president turned 78 on Monday.
"Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health," PM wrote.
09:08 IST, December 9th 2024
SC to Hear Plea Seeking To Open Shambhu Border
The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition that seeks reopening of highways, including the Shambhu border, that have been blocked by protesting farmers. A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuiyan will hear the petition that seeks instructions to the Punjab and Haryana governments as well as the Union government to remove the protesting farmers from the highway.
08:43 IST, December 9th 2024
Maharashtra steps up efforts to get UNESCO tag for Lonar lake
The Maharashtra government plans to submit a proposal to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to include the famous Lonar Lake in Buldhana district in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, officials have said.
The move aims to elevate the site as a global hub for tourism and research, besides boosting its conservation, they said.
Amravati Divisional Commissioner Nidhi Pandey recently met officials from various departments at Lonar to discuss the proposal.
“This proposal will soon be presented, marking a significant step towards achieving recognition,” Pandey told PTI.
Buldhana District Collector Kiran Patil said the proposal is in its final stage.
"We will submit it once it is polished. Unlike other UNESCO sites, Lonar Lake presents a unique mix of several categories. It is a geographical and scientific wonder, formed from a meteor impact,” he said.
The official said the lake in Lonar, about 460 km from Mumbai, is home to several temples, some dating back over 1,200 years.
08:05 IST, December 9th 2024
2 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threats Days, Probe on
On Monday, two Delhi schools, one in RK Puram and one in Paschim Vihar received bomb threats via e-mail, ANI reported.
School authorities have sent students back to their homes and informed fire and police.
The Delhi Police launched an investigation.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
Delhi Shivers in Chilly Morning
The national capital continues to record seasonal-low minimum temperatures for the third day in a row, clocking at around 7 and 8 degrees Celsius.
07:02 IST, December 9th 2024
PM Modi to Visit Panipat Today, Security Beefed Up
Security has been tightened in Haryana’s Panipat ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the launch of LIC’s Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials told PTI.
The Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.
07:01 IST, December 9th 2024
Sambhal Mosque Survey Report Deadline Ends Today
The 10-day time given by the Sambhal trial court for the submission of the advocate commissioner’s survey report on the Shahi mosque ends today, i.e. Monday.
"The court had given 10 days to complete the survey report. The deadline will be over on Monday," said Ramesh Raghav, advocate commissioner.
Updated 10:29 IST, December 9th 2024