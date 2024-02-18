Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

LIVE: Farmers Demand Ordinance on MSP, Crucial Talks Today

Ahead of the crucial meeting, farm leaders have demanded an ordinance on Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Apoorva Shukla
Farmers. Centre to hold fourth round of talks today
Farmers. Centre to hold fourth round of talks today | Image: PTI/File
New Delhi: Farm Leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting with union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai on Sunday, February 18. This will be the fourth round of talks between the farmers and the central government after the two sides met earlier on February 8, 12 and 15, but those talks remained inconclusive. The farmers under the banner of ‘Delhi Chalo March’ are camping at the borders of the national capital. 

Ahead of the crucial meeting, farm leaders have demanded an ordinance on Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demanded that the Centre should bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of protesting farmers.

Farmers Demand Ordinance on MSP 

Stating that the Centre has a right to take "political" decisions, Pandher said, "If the government wants resolution of farmers' protest, then it should bring an ordinance with an immediate effect that it will enact a law on MSP, then discussion can proceed further." "It (Centre) can bring the ordinance overnight, if it wants to," he added. Speaking to reporters at the Shambhu border, Pandher said as far as the issue of modalities is concerned, any ordinance has a six-month validity.

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher also said the entire country is looking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing the farmers' demands and expressed hope that the farmers will get "good news" after the Sunday's meeting with the Centre. "Now the ball is in the government's court," he said.

Farmers Protest Continues for Day 6 

On the sixth day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march- called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the farmers stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border as they press the Centre to accept their demands. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

