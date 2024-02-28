Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Crisis seems to be brewing for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress candidate lost the Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has demanded Sukhu's resignation claiming that his government has lost the majority. Sources suggest that BJP may bring in a no-confidence motion in Himachal assembly. Will the Sukhu government sail past the crisis. Follow for latest update;

BJP Leaders to Meet Himachal Governor

BJP's Jai Ram Thakur and Jeet Ram Katwal have reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Sources said BJP Legislature Party leaders led by Jai Ram Thakur would meet the Governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the assembly.

LoP Demands Sukhu's Resignation

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal have demanded resignation of the CM following the Singhvi's defeat.

All About Rajya Sabha Elections in Himachal Pradesh

In a stunning move, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This comes as a shock as to the Congress party which had a clear majority in the state.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

