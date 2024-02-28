Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Himachal's Sukhu Govt on The Brink: Congress Deploys Hooda, Shivakumar to Defuse Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: LoP Jairam Thakur has demanded resignation of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after Congress lost the lone RS seat in Himachal

Apoorva Shukla
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Will Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Sail Past This Crisis? | Image:X@SukhuSukhvinder
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Crisis seems to be brewing for the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress candidate lost the Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has demanded Sukhu's resignation claiming that his government has lost the majority. Sources suggest that BJP may bring in a no-confidence motion in Himachal assembly. Will the Sukhu government sail past the crisis. Follow for latest update; 

BJP Leaders to Meet Himachal Governor 

BJP's Jai Ram Thakur and Jeet Ram Katwal have reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Sources said BJP Legislature Party leaders led by Jai Ram Thakur would meet the Governor and demand a floor test, claiming that the Congress government has lost majority in the assembly.

Advertisement

LoP Demands Sukhu's Resignation

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal have demanded resignation of the CM following the Singhvi's defeat.

Advertisement

All About Rajya Sabha Elections in Himachal Pradesh 

In a stunning move, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the lone Rajya Sabha seat of Himachal Pradesh with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This comes as a shock as to the Congress party which had a clear majority in the state. 

Advertisement

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents. 

Advertisement

 

(This is a LIVE copy) 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

6 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

6 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

6 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

6 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

6 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

6 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

6 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

8 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

10 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

13 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

15 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

15 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

15 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

15 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Portion of Rock Collapses in Chhattisgarh Mine

    India News29 minutes ago

  2. Bill Gates in Odisha: Meeting Scheduled With CM Patnaik and Others

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. India LIVE News | PM Modi in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Today

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. After RS Debacle, Sukhu Govt Faces Do-or-Die Battle With In-Form BJP

    Politics News3 hours ago

  5. Mumbai Police Officer Dies by Suicide

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo