CAA Law Will Never Be Taken Back, Says HM Amit Shah, Slams Congress For Opposing Policy
9: 05 IST, March 14th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has questioned some Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states who have been opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and claiming that they would not allow its implementation in their state. The Home Minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.
In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said that CAA has been brought by the Modi government and "it is impossible to repeal it". He accused the opposition leaders of practicing "politics of appeasement".
8: 56 IST, March 14th 2024
"CAA law will never be taken back. It is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI.
7: 51 IST, March 14th 2024
A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.
7: 43 IST, March 14th 2024
ED is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan
