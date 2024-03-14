Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:25 IST
LIVE | Rahul Gandhi Must Publicly Explain Congress Stand on CAA: Amit Shah Slams Opposition
11: 25 IST, March 14th 2024
Farmers in large numbers were gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to hold 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' today. Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader also called the Bharatiya Janata Party an "anti-farmer". Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for a one-day Delhi Chalo, in which all the organizations related to the front are gathering at Ramlila Ground in Delhi. Thousands of farmers have arrived.
10: 26 IST, March 14th 2024
CBI has submitted its report to the Lokpal in the cash-for-query case pertaining to expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The report has been submitted after recording statements of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadari, Darshan Hiranandni and others.
CBI has also examined ethics committee report which led to expulsion of Moitra.
10: 01 IST, March 14th 2024
ED is carrying out searches in Tamil Nadu in connection with a foreign exchange violation case. Searches are being carried out in multiple locations.
9: 41 IST, March 14th 2024
On opposition leaders saying they will repeal CAA if INDIA alliance comes to power in 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "They also know that INDI alliance will not come to power. CAA has been brought by BJP govt led by PM Modi. It is impossible to repeal CAA…It is a fully constitutionally valid law… Supreme Court has not stayed this law…I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray to make it clear whether CAA should be implemented or not. He wants minority votes and is doing appeasement politics."
9: 29 IST, March 14th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dismissed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his party's criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act, rules of which were notified this week. In the interview with ANI, the Union Minister challenged the Congress leader to appear on a public platform and put forth the case of his party on the issue.
9: 25 IST, March 14th 2024
On the CAA notification and its provisions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Even Muslims have the right to apply for citizenship...The doors have not been closed for anyone. This special act has been made as people have come without any documents...We will find a way for those who do not have documents but those who have the documents constitute more than 85%...There is no time limit. One can take time to apply, Government of India will call you for an interview as per the time available to you. The government will call you for the audit of the document and a face-to-face interview will be done...All those people who have entered India between 15th August 1947 and 31st December 2014 are welcome here..."
9: 05 IST, March 14th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has questioned some Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states who have been opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and claiming that they would not allow its implementation in their state. The Home Minister asserted that the CAA does not violate any provision of the constitution and only the central government is empowered to enact laws concerning citizenship and implement them.
In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said that CAA has been brought by the Modi government and "it is impossible to repeal it". He accused the opposition leaders of practicing "politics of appeasement".
8: 56 IST, March 14th 2024
"CAA law will never be taken back. It is our sovereign right to ensure Indian citizenship in our country, we will never compromise on it," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview to ANI.
7: 51 IST, March 14th 2024
A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.
7: 43 IST, March 14th 2024
ED is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan
Published March 14th, 2024 at 07:49 IST