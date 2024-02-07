After Floor Test, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says, "The blueprint of the schemes made by Hemant Soren will be worked on rapidly...We will work well in the interest of the people..." On BJP leaders' remark that some JMM MLAs will leave the party soon, he says, "This has been their habit since Maharashtra and other places. We are distant from that tradition, that culture..." "Very soon, in 2-3 days," he says on cabinet expansion.