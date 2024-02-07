Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:16 IST
J'khand LIVE: Kalpana Soren Meets Rahul After Trust Vote, Champai Says 'Cabinet Expansion in 3 Days'
Jharkhand Floor Test LIVE: JMM Leader Champai Soren, who took charge as Jharkhand Chief Minister following the arrest of Hemant Soren, will seek to demonstrate his majority in the 81-member state Assembly, with an eye on the halfway mark of 41.
3: 47 IST, February 5th 2024
After Floor Test, Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari says, "...Our Incharge had also said that the performance of four ministers is not good and they will be removed. So, the High Command has to see this..." "Wo aayenge, hamare Ram aayenge," he says when asked about former CM Hemant Soren. (ANI)
3: 44 IST, February 5th 2024
"I want to congratulate the alliance, Soren Ji and all the MLAs for foiling the conspiracy by the BJP and RSS, and saved the government of the poor," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a public gathering in Ranchi after JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand wins trust vote. (PTI)
3: 37 IST, February 5th 2024
Kalpana Soren meets Rahul Gandhi after INDI alliance sails through in the Trust vote
3: 35 IST, February 5th 2024
After Floor Test, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says, "The blueprint of the schemes made by Hemant Soren will be worked on rapidly...We will work well in the interest of the people..." On BJP leaders' remark that some JMM MLAs will leave the party soon, he says, "This has been their habit since Maharashtra and other places. We are distant from that tradition, that culture..." "Very soon, in 2-3 days," he says on cabinet expansion.
3: 11 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren brought back to ED office after the Floor Test at the State Assembly.
3: 02 IST, February 5th 2024
Jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren left from State Assembly after participating in Floor Test. Champai Soren-led Jharkhand Government won the Trust Vote with the support of 47 MLAs.
2: 36 IST, February 5th 2024
On Champai Soren-led Jharkhand Government winning Floor Test, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, "There was no doubt. We were saying beforehand that we would win this Trust Vot with a good majority. 47 MLAs were in support. 'Operation Keechad' has failed. BJP's attempts of first arresting Hemant Soren, then delaying Champai Soren's oath for two days...have all been foiled. BJP has failed and our coalition government will go on for a year. After that, we will once again ask for people's mandate based on our work."
2: 14 IST, February 5th 2024
CM Champai Soren led Jharkhand government won the floor test after 47 MLAs supported him with 29 MLAs in opposition.
1: 58 IST, February 5th 2024
“Floor test is going to be conducted today. However, MLAs aren’t united that’s why they are going to Hyderabad and other places. The public is also in the mood to reject the government,” says BJP MP Sameer Oraon on Jharkhand political developments.
1: 32 IST, February 5th 2024
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Monday. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam, Hemant Soren was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test.
12: 51 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren says, "Today I have been arrested on charges of 8.5 acre land scam. If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics..."
12: 42 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren said, "...We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives..."
12: 40 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren addressed the State Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of CM Champai Soren's government today. He said, "...on the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested...and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident."
12: 37 IST, February 5th 2024
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, currently in ED custody, attended the floor test at state assembly and levelled big charges against the Centre and Governor during his speech. He said the ED arrest was a conspiracy hatched by the Governnor and Centre.
12: 27 IST, February 5th 2024
Jharkhand CM Champai Soren says, "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house..."
12: 11 IST, February 5th 2024
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said, "We've to complete our duty in an unbiased manner and that has been done and every democratic norm has been followed strictly and Raj Bhavan is for that." On rulings MLAs protest during the Governor's address, he says, "The Governor's address has been prepared by the ruling party and they are shouting. This shows that they have to be more mature."
11: 29 IST, February 5th 2024
Floor Test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority commenced at 11 AM with the opening address of Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan.
11: 05 IST, February 5th 2024
On the Jharkhand political scenario, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says "PM Modi has a policy of zero tolerance on corruption, if a person is involved in corruption and the central agency does not work, this cannot happen. The central agency had called him (former CM Hemant Soren) many times and if he was not involved in corruption then he should have appeared before the ED long ago..."
10: 51 IST, February 5th 2024
10: 46 IST, February 5th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought out former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren from ED office. He will participate in the floor test at state Assembly.
10: 46 IST, February 5th 2024
Section 144 has been imposed near Jharkhand assembly ahead of the special session.
10: 23 IST, February 5th 2024
Visuals are coming from Circuit House in Ranchi where MLAs of the JMM-led ruling alliance are staying. Buses have been stationed here to take MLAs to the State Assembly as Floor Test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority will be held today.
10: 07 IST, February 5th 2024
On the Jharkhand floor test today, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya says, "Floor test will be done. (We have) not less than 47."
9: 46 IST, February 5th 2024
Jharkhand LoP Amar Kumar Bauri on the state Assembly Floor Test today, said, "Instead of fulfilling the promises they had made, they gave priority to corruption. We hope he (Champai Soren) will fulfil the promises for which they were elected. Their (JMM and Congress) MLAs are still in custody. Today in the assembly, we want to know what their (MLAs) conscience will say..."
9: 05 IST, February 5th 2024
Ranchi: On the Jharkhand floor test today, JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, "I think it is just a formality. The spirit of the opposition is already low seeing the numbers and the unity of the INDIA alliance. The figure can also cross 48. Our party, our alliance is united...Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will also be present and will vote during the floor test..."
8: 45 IST, February 5th 2024
On the Jharkhand floor test today, state BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo says, "Whatsoever the result of the confidence motion, one thing is clear that Jharkhand has lost. The way Jharkhand was humiliated in front of the national and international community is absolutely shocking. A CM was a fugitive on the run for 40 hours without any trace, without any contact with the top officials of the state. The people of the state were left at their own mercy and the way the CM was accused of Rs 70,000 crore corruption, he had to step down, he was then arrested..."
8: 23 IST, February 5th 2024
The two-day special session of Jharkhand Assembly will start from today. The session will start with the Governor's address and subsequently, Chief Minister Champai Soren will move a confidence motion in the house.
7: 48 IST, February 5th 2024
Ahead of the special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has enforced Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building. According to an official order, the restrictions will be in effect from 8:00 am on Monday until 10:00 pm on Tuesday.
