LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crore Today
In today's latest news, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Srinagar for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. He will be inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,400 crores. Stray tuned for all such latest updates.
10: 01 IST, March 7th 2024
A fire broke out at Gaur City 2 in Noida on Thursday morning. More details are awaited.
9: 49 IST, March 7th 2024
Assam The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated India's largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh.
Taking to X on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote," Today's #VikasYatra has delivered over Rs1,600 crore of development efforts across Assam. Prominent among them is a new solar-powered housing colony under PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia, a state-of-the-art convention centre in Lakhimpur and ambulances for our tea gardens."
8: 23 IST, March 7th 2024
The Prime Minister will be inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore on Thursday. He then will be addressing a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections ih Srinagar.
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation."
