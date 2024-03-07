×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:01 IST

LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 6,400 Crore Today

In today's latest news, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Srinagar for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. He will be inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,400 crores. Stray tuned for all such latest updates.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi to visit Srinagar today. | Image: PTI File Photo
Fire Breaks Out at Gaur City 2 in Noida
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Inaugurates Country's Largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana
PM Modi to Visit Srinagar Today
  • Listen to this article
10: 01 IST, March 7th 2024

A fire broke out at Gaur City 2 in Noida on Thursday morning. More details are awaited. 

9: 49 IST, March 7th 2024

Assam The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated India's largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh. 

Taking to X on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote," Today's #VikasYatra has delivered over Rs1,600 crore of development efforts across Assam. Prominent among them is a new solar-powered housing colony under PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia, a state-of-the-art convention centre in Lakhimpur and ambulances for our tea gardens."

Advertisement
8: 23 IST, March 7th 2024

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore on Thursday. He then will be addressing a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections ih Srinagar.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation."

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. George Russell calls for transparency

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Court Orders Delhi CM Kejriwal to Appear on March 16

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Zodiac Signs That Are Known For Being Master Manipulators

    Lifestyle23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo