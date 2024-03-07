The Prime Minister will be inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore on Thursday. He then will be addressing a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections ih Srinagar.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation."