Updated March 7th, 2024 at 16:22 IST
'Dil Jeetne Aaya Hun': PM Modi in Srinagar | LIVE
In today's latest news, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Srinagar for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. He will be inaugurating projects worth Rs 6,400 crores. Stayy tuned for all such latest updates.
- India
- 4 min read
4: 18 IST, March 7th 2024
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.
2: 50 IST, March 7th 2024
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul says “...Rohingyas are the vote bank of Mamata Banerjee. Nationalist Muslims and Hindus of the state will not vote for her. Criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan are helping Rohingyas enter West Bengal...”
2: 26 IST, March 7th 2024
The Delhi Police moves to court seeking more time to complete the investigation in the recent Parliament security breach case.
As per ANI, the police seek 90 90-day extension to complete the investigation. It stated that as the case is sensitive, certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous.
Noted the submissions, the Court issued notice to all accused and fixed the matter for March 11, 2024.
1: 41 IST, March 7th 2024
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday awarded life sentence to 3 convicts in the murder case of 2018
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on each convict.
1: 23 IST, March 7th 2024
During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, Prime Minister Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat program, at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.
1: 21 IST, March 7th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at several locations in Mumbai. This action is a part of an investigation into an extortion case involving Hiren Bhagat, who is also known as Romi Bhagat, and several other individuals.
3: 13 IST, March 7th 2024
Abhijit Ganguly on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning as Calcutta High Court judge.
1: 15 IST, March 7th 2024
PM Narendra Modi launches and dedicates to the nation 53 projects worth Rs 6,400 crore at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium.
12: 58 IST, March 7th 2024
"This stadium has a capacity of 35,000 and besides this, around 25,000 chairs have been put up here. The way people of the valley have come here to attend PM Modi's program, this stadium is completely full...I want to apologise to the people who are not able to get a place to sit. If there would have been a ground of 2 lakh capacity, even that ground would be overflowing with the people of Kashmir. This is the kind of love people of Kashmir have for PM Modi..." says J&K LG Manoj Sinha at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium ahead of inauguration.
11: 45 IST, March 7th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. PM Modi will take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ initiative. During this visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’, valued at Rs 5000 crore, to enhance the Union Territory's agricultural economy.
1: 09 IST, March 7th 2024
A committee consisting of a retired HC judge to be assisted by two officers of ADGP Rank from Punjab & Haryana will enquire the matter.
10: 01 IST, March 7th 2024
A fire broke out at Gaur City 2 in Noida on Thursday morning. More details are awaited.
9: 49 IST, March 7th 2024
Assam The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated India's largest Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the Naharkatia area of Dibrugarh.
Taking to X on Wednesday, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote," Today's #VikasYatra has delivered over Rs1,600 crore of development efforts across Assam. Prominent among them is a new solar-powered housing colony under PM Awas Yojana in Naharkatia, a state-of-the-art convention centre in Lakhimpur and ambulances for our tea gardens."
8: 23 IST, March 7th 2024
The Prime Minister will be inaugurating development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore on Thursday. He then will be addressing a public rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections ih Srinagar.
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I will be in Srinagar tomorrow, 7th March to take part in the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir’ programme. Various development works will also be dedicated to the nation. Notable among them are works worth over Rs. 5000 crore relating to boosting the agro-economy. Various works linked with tourism will also be dedicated to the nation."
Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:25 IST