English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Police Names 4 in FIR | LIVE

Indian National Lok Dal Haryana President Nafe Singh Rathee was killed after unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh on Sunday

Apoorva Shukla
Nafe Singh Rathee
INLD Haryana Unit President Nafe Singh Rathee who was shot dead on Sunday | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case Updates: Indian National Lok Dal Haryana President Nafe Singh Rathee was killed after unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. Doctors at the hospital said that Rathee had suffered injuries in neck, stomach, spine and thigh and suffered heavy blood loss. Along with Rathee, three private gunmen hired by former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack while party worker Jai Kisan also lost his life. Rathee was elected MLA from Bahadurgarh twice in 1996 and 2005. The Haryana Government has handed over the probe to Special Task Force. 

 

Advertisement

Haryana Police Names 4 Men in FIR 

The Haryana Police has named 4 men- Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul in the FIR. 

Advertisement

 

Family Refuses To Perform Last Rites Until Killers Arrested 

The family of Nafe Singh Rathee has refused to perform his last rites until the assailants are arrested. Nafe Singh's son Jitendra Rathee said, “After my father's death, his body was shifted to the mortuary at around 3-3:30 am and an FIR was registered at around 4 am. We will not perform the last rites of my father until the names of the accused mentioned in the FIR are arrested and we are provided security. I think local politicians are involved in this." 

“We demand police and administration to arrest all the accused as early as possible. My father has been requesting for security since 5 years. There were continuous inputs from CID and my father kept raising issues against the government and this is the reason why he was shot dead," Jitendra Rathee claimed. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

(This is a LIVE Copy) 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education14 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live: Teams arrive on the pitch as Day 4 start

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo