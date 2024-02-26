Nafe Singh Rathee Murder: Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Police Names 4 in FIR | LIVE

Advertisement

Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case Updates: Indian National Lok Dal Haryana President Nafe Singh Rathee was killed after unidentified assailants sprayed their SUV with bullets in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday. Doctors at the hospital said that Rathee had suffered injuries in neck, stomach, spine and thigh and suffered heavy blood loss. Along with Rathee, three private gunmen hired by former MLA Nafe Singh Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack while party worker Jai Kisan also lost his life. Rathee was elected MLA from Bahadurgarh twice in 1996 and 2005. The Haryana Government has handed over the probe to Special Task Force.

Advertisement

Haryana Police Names 4 Men in FIR

The Haryana Police has named 4 men- Naresh Kaushik, Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul in the FIR.

Advertisement

Family Refuses To Perform Last Rites Until Killers Arrested

The family of Nafe Singh Rathee has refused to perform his last rites until the assailants are arrested. Nafe Singh's son Jitendra Rathee said, “After my father's death, his body was shifted to the mortuary at around 3-3:30 am and an FIR was registered at around 4 am. We will not perform the last rites of my father until the names of the accused mentioned in the FIR are arrested and we are provided security. I think local politicians are involved in this."

“We demand police and administration to arrest all the accused as early as possible. My father has been requesting for security since 5 years. There were continuous inputs from CID and my father kept raising issues against the government and this is the reason why he was shot dead," Jitendra Rathee claimed.

Advertisement

(This is a LIVE Copy)