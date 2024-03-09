×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

India News Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh

India News Live: PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. | Image: PTI/File
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is Set to Visit Itanagar to Inaugrate Megaprojects
  • Listen to this article
7: 40 IST, March 9th 2024

Itanagar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit IG Park in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. The visit aims to mark the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh. 

All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar and Naharlagun have been mandated to attend the function and be at the venue by 9:00 AM. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

