Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:49 IST
India News Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh
India News Live: PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. | Image: PTI/File
7: 40 IST, March 9th 2024
Itanagar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit IG Park in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. The visit aims to mark the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.
All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar and Naharlagun have been mandated to attend the function and be at the venue by 9:00 AM.
Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:49 IST
