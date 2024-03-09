×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

India News Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh

India News Live: PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 41,000 crore in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Also, The Central Bureau of Investigation has added 'attempt to murder' charge against Shahjahan Sheikh for attacking ED officers in Sandeshkhali.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Modi during jungle safari in Kaziranga
Prime Minister Modi during jungle safari in Kaziranga | Image: Republic/ PTI
YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Attacking Content Creator Maxtern
CBI Conducts Searches in West Bengal Over Attack on ED Officers
In Pics: PM Modi's Kaziranga Visit
  • Listen to this article
9: 50 IST, March 9th 2024

New Delhi: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group reportedly assaulted a Delhi content creator at a shopping mall in Sector 53. The incident, captured in a video on social media, led to a complaint from Sagar Thakur, the victim. Thakur, who also had an online following and is known as Maxtern, alleged that Yadav and his associates attacked him, with Yadav even threatening his life. 

The assault occurred around 12:30 am on Friday. An FIR was filed against Yadav and others under various sections of the IPC. Police are investigating the matter further, as confirmed by SHO Rajender Kumar.

9: 42 IST, March 9th 2024

Today, the CBI conducted searches in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, regarding the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. The search followed initial investigations and involved forensic teams examining the sites of violence against the officers on January 5. 

Incriminating documents and materials were seized during the searches. This action follows the registration of three FIRs by the CBI, as per orders from the Calcutta High Court, taking over cases previously handled by the West Bengal Police. Shahjahan, the main accused in one of the FIRs, was taken into custody on March 6, and additional charges under various sections of the IPC were added to the case.

Advertisement
9: 39 IST, March 9th 2024

Kaziranga:

“This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one-horned rhinoceros”, PM said.
9: 34 IST, March 9th 2024

Indore: Suresh Pachouri, a close associate of the Gandhi family and former Union minister, along with former-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow. Rajukhedi, a tribal leader, had previously switched from BJP to Congress.

Advertisement
9: 24 IST, March 9th 2024

Joint security forces dismantled a terror hideout in Sopore, North Kashmir, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, thwarting any potential threats that might have arisen.

 

9: 03 IST, March 9th 2024

The Central Bureau of Investigation has added 'attempt to murder' charge against Shahjahan Sheikh for attacking ED officers in Sandeshkhali. Multiple IPC sections imposed in the FIR.

Advertisement
8: 26 IST, March 9th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday morning. It was his first time at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

He started with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range, followed by a jeep safari in the same range. The park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials were present during his safari.

 Modi arrived in Kaziranga on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the state. Later in the day, he is set to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' honouring the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. He will then head to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for central and state projects totaling around Rs 18,000 crore. A public meeting is also scheduled at the same venue, where the prime minister will address the crowd.

8: 32 IST, March 9th 2024

Itanagar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit IG Park in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. The visit aims to mark the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh. 

All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar and Naharlagun have been mandated to attend the function and be at the venue by 9:00 AM. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

10 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

12 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

14 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

14 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

15 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

15 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP-BJD Alliance Talks Hit Hurdles Over Seat Sharing in LS & Assembly

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. ED Raids Premises Linked to Lottery King Martin's Son-In-Law Adhav Arjun

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: Another Meeting Between BJP-TDP on Seat Sharing Today

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Mega Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Starts 'The Biggest Film' Of His Career

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo