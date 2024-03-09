Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:50 IST
India News Live: PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore in Arunachal Pradesh
9: 50 IST, March 9th 2024
New Delhi: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group reportedly assaulted a Delhi content creator at a shopping mall in Sector 53. The incident, captured in a video on social media, led to a complaint from Sagar Thakur, the victim. Thakur, who also had an online following and is known as Maxtern, alleged that Yadav and his associates attacked him, with Yadav even threatening his life.
The assault occurred around 12:30 am on Friday. An FIR was filed against Yadav and others under various sections of the IPC. Police are investigating the matter further, as confirmed by SHO Rajender Kumar.
9: 42 IST, March 9th 2024
Today, the CBI conducted searches in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, regarding the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. The search followed initial investigations and involved forensic teams examining the sites of violence against the officers on January 5.
Incriminating documents and materials were seized during the searches. This action follows the registration of three FIRs by the CBI, as per orders from the Calcutta High Court, taking over cases previously handled by the West Bengal Police. Shahjahan, the main accused in one of the FIRs, was taken into custody on March 6, and additional charges under various sections of the IPC were added to the case.
9: 39 IST, March 9th 2024
9: 34 IST, March 9th 2024
Indore: Suresh Pachouri, a close associate of the Gandhi family and former Union minister, along with former-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow. Rajukhedi, a tribal leader, had previously switched from BJP to Congress.
9: 24 IST, March 9th 2024
Joint security forces dismantled a terror hideout in Sopore, North Kashmir, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, thwarting any potential threats that might have arisen.
9: 03 IST, March 9th 2024
The Central Bureau of Investigation has added 'attempt to murder' charge against Shahjahan Sheikh for attacking ED officers in Sandeshkhali. Multiple IPC sections imposed in the FIR.
8: 26 IST, March 9th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Saturday morning. It was his first time at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
He started with an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range, followed by a jeep safari in the same range. The park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials were present during his safari.
Modi arrived in Kaziranga on Friday evening for a two-day visit to the state. Later in the day, he is set to inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' honouring the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. He will then head to Meleng Meteli Pothar, also in Jorhat district, to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for central and state projects totaling around Rs 18,000 crore. A public meeting is also scheduled at the same venue, where the prime minister will address the crowd.
8: 32 IST, March 9th 2024
Itanagar LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit IG Park in Itanagar on March 9, 2024. The visit aims to mark the Inauguration, Laying of Foundation Stone, and Ground Breaking of Projects worth 41,000 crore under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.
All officers and officials of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat and Departments in Itanagar and Naharlagun have been mandated to attend the function and be at the venue by 9:00 AM.
