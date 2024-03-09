New Delhi: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a group reportedly assaulted a Delhi content creator at a shopping mall in Sector 53. The incident, captured in a video on social media, led to a complaint from Sagar Thakur, the victim. Thakur, who also had an online following and is known as Maxtern, alleged that Yadav and his associates attacked him, with Yadav even threatening his life.

The assault occurred around 12:30 am on Friday. An FIR was filed against Yadav and others under various sections of the IPC. Police are investigating the matter further, as confirmed by SHO Rajender Kumar.