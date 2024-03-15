×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

We Can't Go Back to Pakistan: Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback | LIVE

In today's news, just a few days after Arun Goel resigned, two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will take charge. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more updates

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback
Angry Refugees Break Barricades Over INDI's CAA Pushback | Image: Republic
Angry Refugees Protest Over CAA, Clash With Cops
Delhi Liquor Case: HC Resumes Hearing for Kejriwal's Plea Challenging Orders ED's Summon
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Inaugurated Newly-Built Nausena Bhawan Complex
  • Listen to this article
11: 36 IST, March 15th 2024

Angry refugees march towards India Gate over INDI Alliance's CAA pushback. They said, " We can't go back to Pakistan. We don't want to be converted forcefully. Why are Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal against us getting Indian citizenship?" 
 

10: 50 IST, March 15th 2024

Delhi Court today resumed hearing in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging orders of the magisterial court summoning him on ED's complaints alleging not compliance with the agency’s summons.


 

10: 21 IST, March 15th 2024

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the newly built Nausena Bhawan complex in New Delhi.

10: 07 IST, March 15th 2024

The newly inaugurated stations of the Kolkata Metro, including India's first underwater metro line, began their operations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro operations from Kavi Subhash, Majerhat and the Esplanade stations on March 6.5 days ago.

9: 56 IST, March 15th 2024

A team of Anti Organized Crime Cell and PS Budh Vihar Rohini District, Delhi under the operations 'Panther-Claw' arrested 3 sharpshooters of the Kala Jatheri gang.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police added that two sophisticated firearms including one pistol and one revolver along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
 

9: 53 IST, March 15th 2024

On Friday, the CEC Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu who joined the Commission. 

8: 51 IST, March 15th 2024

As per news agency ANI, senior Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya sustained injuries in a road accident in Odisha's Radhakhol area.

The leader is currently undergoing treatment. 

8: 59 IST, March 15th 2024

The Ranchi police have issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials asking them to join the probe in the third week of March in connection with an FIR lodged by the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren under the SC-ST Act.

The probe agency had earlier filed a petition against the FIR in Jharkhand High Court which ordered no coercive action against the ED officials.

9: 49 IST, March 15th 2024

BS Yediyurappa, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. An FIR has been filed under a section of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and 354 (A) IPC.

As per media reports, the case was filed by Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.

8: 36 IST, March 15th 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. The Prime Minister's roadshow would be held for an hour from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri on Friday evening, Telangana BJP sources said on Thursday.

Furthermore, he will address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.  

 

 

9: 53 IST, March 15th 2024

Two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu today take charge. Both were appointed yesterday by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

