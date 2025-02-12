LIVE: PM Modi Enroute To Washington for High-Stakes Visit, To Meet President Trump

PM Modi in US live: Ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US, Ernie Thrasher, CEO of Xcoal Energy & Resources, says, "...We are very excited about the Prime Minister coming here, especially so early in the President's Administration. I think the opportunities for US companies in the energy and natural resources space to deal with and have commercial relationships with Indian companies are unlimited...India needs all forms of energy, including nuclear, but also there is a tremendous demand for energy from coal, oil, LNG - so all those topics should be on the table..."