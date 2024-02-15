LIVE: National SC Delegation Reaches Sandeshkhali To Meet Victims of 'Sexual Harassment'

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates: Amid massive protest in Bengal over justice for the victims of ‘sexual harassment’ in Sandeshkhali, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar, and Member of Commission Anju Bala reached the site to meet the victims. The NCSC delegation will meet the district magistrate and superintendent of police regarding the complaint and investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there.

Advertisement

Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates:

Following protest against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Bengal Assembly, BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari left for Sandeshkhali to meet the victims of alleged sexual harassment.

“The Sandeshkhali incident is symbolic of TMC's absolute Gunda Raj in West Bengal. The Gundas across the state were given licenses by TMC to loot public money. Moreover, BJP made it a communal issue to further their own agenda,” said a Senior CPI(M) leader.

West Bengal Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari and other party leaders are holding a protest against the suspension of BJP leaders from the Assembly, in Kolkata.

Suvendu Adhikari protesting in Bengal Assembly | Image@ANI

Sandeshkhali violence | "It is a shameful incident that in today's time as well something like this can happen to women...The state's CM is a woman. 'Naam Mamata rakhti hai lekin dil mein mamata naam ki chiz nahi hai'...," saidAnju Bala, member of National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar, and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Anju Bala reached Sandeshkhali to meet the victims.

NCSC Delegation at house of a Sandeshkhali victim | Image@ANI



