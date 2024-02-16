Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

LIVE: BJP's Fact-Finding Team Enroute Sandeshkhali, Special Probe Demand In SC

Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates: The agitation across Bengal continues, amid the notable presence of women, with demands to arrest TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Ronit Singh
LIVE: BJP's Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali Today, Special Probe Demand In SC
LIVE: BJP's Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali Today, Special Probe Demand In SC | Image:PTI
Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates: The agitation across Bengal continues, amid the notable presence of women, with demands to arrest Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides on allegations of land grab and sexual harassment. From Darjeeling and Siliguri to Kolkata, the agitators have thronged to streets, demanding a special probe into the case. 

A fact-finding team formed by BJP President JP Nadda will visit the Sandeshkhali team to prepare a report out of testimonies of women who suffered atrocities of TMC leaders. Meanwhile, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court, demanding a special probe into the cases of violence in the region, either by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sandeshkhali LIVE Updates: 

  • Union Minister and member of the delegation Annapurna Devi said"We want to meet the families of the victims in Sandeshkhali and get all the details of the incident. The six-member team includes party leaders Pratima Bhowmik, Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul is also going along with us..."
BJP probe panel enroute Sandeshkhali | Image@ANI
  • The six-member panel of the BJP is enroute to Sandeshkhali. They will speak to the victims of sexual harassment. 
  • A six-member fact-finding team formed by BJP chief JP Nadda, including MPs and Union Ministers, had landed in Kolkata on Thursday night. Nadda had asked the probe panel to visit the region and meet the women who had accused TMC leaders of sexual assault. They have been asked to submit the report as soon as possible. 
  • Amid the unrest in Sandeshkhali, the Supreme Court received a petition demanding a CBI or STI probe into the case of violence in the region. The petition also sought a fair and impartial investigation of the case. A PIL in the case was filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we'll publish them. This section is moderated.

