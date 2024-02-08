Advertisement

New Delhi: As India prepares for the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar appeared on Nation Wants to Know and talked about Ashok Singhal, who was considered an architect of Ram Mandir movement. Speaking to Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief, of Republic TV, Sri Sri said that Ashok Singhal's one-point agenda was Ram Mandir. For the unversed, Ashok Singhal was the international working president of the Hindu organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for over 20 years and was in charge of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Sri Sri On Ashok Singhal

"When the talks with the Muslim side and Shankaracharya failed, he (Ashok Singhal) came to me. We found 2 Kali temples on the outskirts of Ayodhya, and he said we have to revive those temples. Mahesh Gupta ji was also there. We consecrated the temple. Nitya Gopal ji was also present. We had a Satsang and prayed for the construction of the temple. I had a premonition that it would be built in the next 14 years.

Connection Between Dev Kali Temples And Ram Mandir

Sri Sri also emphasised the significance of the connection between the Dev Kali temples and the Ram Mandir, stating, "The blessings of Mahakali were deemed necessary for any meaningful progress, much like how no auspicious puja happens without invoking Lord Ganesha. The subtle energy and blessings bestowed by deities play a pivotal role in facilitating the ease of any undertaking. Shri Ram himself performed the consecration of Lord Shiva, and it was after this sacred act that the temple was subsequently built at Rameshwaram."

Sri Sri on 4 Shankaracharyas Boycotting Consecration Ceremony

When Arnab asked the spiritual leaders about 4 Shankaracharyas who had decided to not attend the event, Sri Sri said, "The day that has been chosen is not bad it is a good day. If Shankara Acharyas are opposing, it is completely their views."

Sri Sri On Sentiments of Muslims

When about the sentiments of Muslims regarding the construction of the Ram Mandir, Sri Sri, the spiritual leader, conveyed a positive outlook, stating, 'Presently, there is a sense of goodwill even among Muslims. In my interactions with 1200 Imams across the country, nearly everyone expressed contentment, with only 2 or 3 exceptions. Their only concern was that it should not become a precedent for other 3000 mosques. Muslims never wanted 5 acres of land."

On Opposition Calling Ram Mandir Inauguration A ‘Political Event’

On calling the Jan 22 consecration ceremony a political event, Sri Sri said, "Lord Ram belongs to all, and we should keep politics aside. This is a once-in-a-lifetime program, and it is essential to look beyond politics. Our Prime Minister built the new Parliament, will you refuse to sit in it."

On Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmbhoomi

While talking about concerns related to the Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmbhoomi issues, along with other disputes involving temples and land, Sri Sri underlined, "Hindus demanded these 3 temples for a long time. We can not go on fighting that will hamper development, that cannot be held back with these issues. Wisdom should prevail. Such differences need to be sorted out beyond politics".

'Is Ram Temple a Symbol of Hindu Supremacism'?

When Arnab asked if Ram Temple should be called a symbol of Hindu supremacism/Hindu revivalism, Sri Sri said, "People making such statements don't want to see the truth. Their numbers are dwindling. People now are very proud of who they are. When something good is being revived, be a part of that. Development does not just mean the construction of roads. It also means the development of culture and civilisation. Earlier, Yoga was taboo but today 1/3rd of the population are practicing Yoga and meditation."

In response to Arnab's question about whether the inauguration of the Ram Mandir would signify closure or potentially lead to more conflicts, Sri Sri chose not to make predictions, expressing, “I would rather refrain from making predictions. My sincere wish is for everything to proceed smoothly, fostering harmony, and for our country to thrive as a leading economy.”

Sri Sri On Role of Modi Govt at Global Level

When asked about the view of the role of govt at the global level, Sri Sri lauded PM Modi and said, "Our Prime Minister's role in the world is very significant. He has played the best role. The way he handled Ukraine-Russia and Israe-Hamas issues with so much international pressure mounting, it needs someone with a resolute mindset to do that".