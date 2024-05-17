Advertisement

New Delhi: Former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson and current Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted by her colleague and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bibhav Kumar on Monday, May 13. Maliwal had called the Delhi Police on Monday night but went missing soon after. Her mother revealed on May 15 that Swati was not in a position to speak after the attack and it was felt that she was being silenced. On May 16, Swati Maliwal finally filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. Here are the updates so far in the Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE.

Delhi Police at Bibhav Kumar's house

Delhi Police reached Bibhav Kumar's residence on Thursday night (May 16). Bibhav's wife was at home, and the AAP leader was possibly in Lucknow or another place in Uttar Pradesh, touring with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Police lodges FIR in Swati Maliwal case - details

Delhi Police lodged a first information report (FIR) in the Swati Maliwal case on May 16, after she filed a complaint. Swati Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her physically at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on May 13, hitting her on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of her body. She also alleged that he verbally abused her in Hindi and threatened her. As per sources, the FIR had the following details given by Swati Maliwal:

- CM Kejriwal was present in the house.

- I went to the drawing room and was waiting there.

- Bibhav came and started abusing.

- Slapped without provocation kept hitting

- I made noise and said leave me, let me go

- Kept beating continuously and abusing in Hindi.

- Kept threatening - we will see, we will settle it.

- Hit the chest.

- Hit the face.

- Hit the stomach.

- Hit the lower part of the body.

* I said I am on periods.

* I am in a lot of pain, please leave me.

* I ran out.

* Came out and called the police.

Swati Maliwal tweets about her plight

After filing the police complaint, Swati Maliwal posted a message on social media platform X in Hindi, saying that what happened to her was very bad but that she is not important in the midst of such an important event in the country right now as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Swati Maliwal said on X, “मेरे साथ जो हुआ वो बहुत बुरा था। मेरे साथ हुई घटना पर मैंने पुलिस को अपना स्टेटमेंट दिया है। मुझे आशा है कि उचित कार्यवाही होगी। पिछले दिन मेरे लिए बहुत कठिन रहे हैं। जिन लोगों ने प्रार्थना की उनका धन्यवाद करती हूँ। जिन लोगों ने Character Assassination करने की कोशिश की, ये बोला की दूसरी पार्टी के इशारे पर कर रही है, भगवान उन्हें भी खुश रखे। देश में अहम चुनाव चल रहा है, स्वाति मालीवाल ज़रूरी नहीं है, देश के मुद्दे ज़रूरी हैं। BJP वालों से ख़ास गुज़ारिश है इस घटना पे राजनीति न करें।”

(What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination, said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident.)

Earlier on Thursday, sources told Republic that Swati Maliwal has been given protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after she filed a police complaint against AAP leader Bibhav Kumar for assaulting her.

Swati Maliwal files police complaint

Swati Maliwal filed a police complaint today after the Delhi Police reached out to her at her house to take her statement. In her written complaint, she asked for appropriate action to be taken against Bibhav Kumar.

NCW summons Bibhav Kumar

On May 16, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar in the case. Bibhav Kumar has been asked him to appear before the NCW on May 17.

Former DCW chief and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged physical assault by AAP leader Bibhav Kumar on May 13, in her call to the Delhi Police.