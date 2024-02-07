R-Day is the Day When we Celebrate Commencement of the Constitution, Says President Murmu | Image: ANI

President Droupadi Murmu address: In a stirring address on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartiest greetings to the citizens, reflecting on the nation's remarkable journey and the historic milestone the 75th year represents. Emphasizing the festivity reminiscent of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, she invoked a sense of unity and celebration of India's greatness and diverse culture.

President Murmu highlighted the significance of Republic Day as the commemoration of the Constitution's commencement, underscoring its foundational theme of democracy. She stressed that India's democratic system predates the Western concept of democracy, earning the country the title of the “mother of democracy.”

Recalling the arduous journey to independence in 1947, President Murmu acknowledged the task of framing governance principles was still evolving. She paid tribute to the leaders and officials who contributed to crafting the Constitution, a document that continues to inspire and shape the nation's destiny.

Addressing the citizens on the brink of the Amrit Kaal, leading to the centenary of Independence, President Murmu emphasized the transformative phase ahead. She urged every citizen to embrace their Fundamental Duties, citing Mahatma Gandhi's wisdom: “No people have risen who thought only of rights. Only those did so who thought of duties.”

President Murmu touched upon the foundational values of democracy, diversity, justice, and freedom, guided by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's vision. She acknowledged the birth centenary celebration of Shri Karpoori Thakur, a stalwart advocate of social justice.

Reflecting on recent events, she celebrated the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya, seeing it as a landmark in India's rediscovery of its civilisational heritage. President Murmu praised the judiciary's role in the process, emphasizing faith in the judicial system.

In reviewing the past year, President Murmu highlighted achievements, including India's successful hosting of the G20 Summit, the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, and milestones in space exploration. She expressed confidence in India's economic growth and its inclusive development initiatives.

President Murmu acknowledged the challenges globally, emphasizing the need for reason over violence and quoting Lord Buddha's teachings on appeasing enmities through non-enmity. She commended India's role in promoting renewable energy and climate action, urging a shift to environment-conscious lifestyles.

As she concluded, President Murmu recognized the role of technology in shaping the future and called for removing hurdles for the youth. She expressed gratitude to teachers, farmers, laborers, and the armed forces, saluting their contributions.

In closing, President Droupadi Murmu extended Republic Day greetings to the judiciary, civil services, India's missions abroad, and the diaspora community. She urged all citizens to dedicate themselves to serving the nation, embodying the ideals of equality and unity

This period of Amrit Kaal to be the period of unprecedented technological changes: President Droupadi Murmu

"The period of 'Amrit Kaal' will be the period of unprecedented technological changes. Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are becoming a part of our daily lives. There are many areas of concern in the future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth. They are exploring new frontiers. We need to do all we can to remove hurdles from their path and let them unleash their full potential," says President Droupadi Murmu on R-Day eve.

President Droupadi Murmu on India's GDP

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of Republic Day “Our GDP growth rate has remained the highest among major economies in recent years, and we have all reasons to believe that this performance will continue in the year 2024 and beyond.”

President Droupadi Murmu on Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

On Ayodhya Ram Temple, President Droupadi Murmu in her address on the eve of Republic Day says, "Earlier this week, we witnessed the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Shri Ram in the glorious new temple constructed in Ayodhya. When this event is seen from a wider perspective, future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process."

I believe Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool: President Droupadi Murmu

"I believe the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will prove to be a revolutionary tool for women’s empowerment. It will also go a long way in improving the processes of our governance," says President Droupadi Murmu in her address ahead of R-Day.

The nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu in her address on the eve of Republic Day says, “The nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal. This is the time of transformation. We are given a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights. Contribution from every citizen will be crucial to achieve our goals.”

Tomorrow is the day when we celebrate the commencement of the Constitution: President Droupadi Murmu

“Tomorrow is the day when we celebrate the commencement of the Constitution. Its Preamble begins with the words “We, the People of India”, highlighting the theme of the document, namely, democracy. In India, the democratic system is much older than the concept of western democracy. That is the reason why India is called the “mother of democracy.”