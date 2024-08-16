sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Elections in J&K to be Held in 3 Phases From Sept 18; Single Phase Voting in Haryana on Oct 1

Published 15:41 IST, August 16th 2024

Elections in J&K to be Held in 3 Phases From Sept 18; Single Phase Voting in Haryana on Oct 1

Assembly Election Dates 2024 Live: The Haryana Assembly's term is set to end in November. A SC ruling mandated that polls in J&K must be conducted by Sept 30.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To Review J-K Security Situation
With Assembly Polls On Agenda, EC To Meet Home Secretary To Review J-K Security Situation | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

12:23 IST, August 16th 2024