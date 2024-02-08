English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass Uniform Civil Code Bill Today | Top Points

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE: The state of Uttarakhand took a giant step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday.

Ronit Singh
LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today
LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today | Image:Republic
Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE: The state of Uttarakhand took a giant step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Monday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the bill in the assembly for discussion and passage. The controversial UCC Bill proposes uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens irrespective of their religion in Uttarakhand. The ongoing session of the state assembly was convened especially for the passage of the UCC Bill. Once passed, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country after Independence to adopt the UCC. It has been operational in Goa since the days of Portuguese rule. 

Uttarakhand UCC Bill LIVE: Latest Updates

  On UCC, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "For years people had demanded that Uniform Code be implemented so that a sense of equality is retained...I think it is a big step. This step will help in empowering the citizens."
  Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami left for the State Assembly in Dehradun where the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill is likely to pass today.
  The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday opposed the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Uttarakhand assembly. It called the bill an interference in personal religious matters.
  Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya on Tuesday said it would have been better if members were allowed enough time to study the Uniform Civil Code bill and suggested that it should be referred to a select committee of the House to examine its provisions.
  Uttarakhand Assembly may pass today the UCC Bill which contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters.
Published February 7th, 2024 at 08:55 IST

