Updated March 10th, 2024 at 09:16 IST
Child Falls into 40-ft-Deep Borewell in Delhi Jal Board Plant near Keshopur, Rescue Ops Underway
The child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday; NDRF team will dig a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: A child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.
Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.
Advertisement
According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.
Advertisement
The NDRF team will dig a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen, which according to the officials is a lengthy process.
The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child (/topic/child) fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation.”
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 10th, 2024 at 09:16 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.