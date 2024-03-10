A child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A child fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.

#WATCH | Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. The NDRF team has reached the site along with Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh from NDRF. It will soon start rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel… pic.twitter.com/CbD4GAKzR3 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.

The NDRF team will dig a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the child has fallen, which according to the officials is a lengthy process.

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the site where a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. pic.twitter.com/f1LUrEi3ti — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child (/topic/child) fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation.”

Further details are awaited.