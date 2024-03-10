Man Who Fell Into Delhi Borewell Found Dead, Confirms AAP Minister Atishi

Advertisement

New Delhi: The person who fell in borewell in Delhi's Keshopur area have been found dead by the rescue team, informed Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday.

Taking to X, Atishi said, “It is with great sadness that I share the news that the men who fell into the borewell have been found dead by the rescue team. May God give him a place at his feet. According to first information, the deceased was a male aged around 30 years. How they entered the borewell room, how they fell inside the borewell – this will be investigated by the police. I thank the NDRF team, who made every possible effort in the rescue operation for many hours.”

Advertisement

बहुत दुख के साथ यह ख़बर साझा कर रही हूँ कि जो पुरुष बोरवेल में गिरे थे, उन्हें रेस्क्यू टीम ने मृत पाया है। ईश्वर अपने श्री चरणों में उन्हें स्थान दे।



प्रथम सूचना के मुताबिक़ मृत व्यक्ति 30 साल के आस पास की उम्र के पुरुष थे। वे बोरेवेल के कमरे में कैसे घुसे, बोरेवेल के अंदर कैसे… https://t.co/ZC9smgPD9l — Atishi (@AtishiAAP)

One person fell into a borewell in the Keshopur area of Delhi on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the man fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area.

Advertisement

opA child fell into a borewell, about 40-50 feet deep, inside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plant in the Keshopur Mandi area | ANI

Teams from the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police were on-site, spearheading the rescue operation, at the time of filing this report.

#WATCH | Delhi: A child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. The NDRF team has reached the site along with Inspector-in-charge Veer Pratap Singh from NDRF. It will soon start rescue operations by digging a new borewell parallel… pic.twitter.com/CbD4GAKzR3 — ANI (@ANI)

Chances of Survival of Person Who Fell into Borewell Slim: Officials

According to Delhi police sources, the wall of the room where the borewell was located was broken,allowing anyone to go inside. Police have not found any CCTV and no camera has been found inside.

Advertisement

Officials further said that there has been no forced entry and no signal of any kind has been found in the rescue till now, adding that there is little hope of survival of the person who fell in the borewell. Officials further added that no signal has been received from the life detector machine yet. They also added that identification of the person has not been made yet.

Officials further added that whether it is an accident or a conspiracy will come to light only after investigation.

Advertisement

Officials further said that due to the dimensions of the borewell, no one can be expected to fall inside on their own and added that investigation is going on from every angle.

According to rescue personnel, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the incident was received.

Advertisement

Rescue Operations Underway

The NDRF team dug a new borewell parallel to the borewell in which the person has fallen, which according to the officials is a lengthy process.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the site where a child fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi. pic.twitter.com/f1LUrEi3ti — ANI (@ANI)

The NDRF rescue team on site is being led by Inspector-in-Charge Veer Pratap Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We will soon mount a rescue operation by digging a borewell parallel to the one where the child (/topic/child) fell. However, it could be a long-drawn operation.”

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Rescue operation underway after a child fell in a 40-feet deep borewell in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday. According to our sources, it might take another 4-5 hours to rescue the child



Tune in for all the live updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#DelhiNCR… pic.twitter.com/7PtXzR1159 — Republic (@republic)

Atishi at Mishap Site

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi arrives at the site where a person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi earlier this morning. Operations are underway to rescue him. pic.twitter.com/A27z1jp9yK — ANI (@ANI)

Delhi Minister Atishi visited the accident site site where a person fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell inside the Delhi Jal Board plant near Keshopur Mandi earlier this morning. Operations are underway to rescue him.

Advertisement

Police Investigation to be Conducted: Atishi

While earlier, reports had emerged that a child had fallen into the borewell, Atishi denied the reports, adding, “This will be an issue of police investigation because this person is not a child, he is an adult. The intentionality and criminality behind this will be a matter of investigation. All the officials of the Delhi Jal Board have been given strict orders that action will be taken against whoever is responsible for the safety of this particular borewell. We have also ordered the sealing of all abandoned borewells in Delhi in the next 48 hours.”

Advertisement

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "This will be an issue of police investigation because this person is not a child, he is an adult. The intentionality and criminality behind this will be a matter of investigation. All the officials of the Delhi Jal Board have been given… https://t.co/hT9YlNZ6a1 pic.twitter.com/n2qzSdgnfc — ANI (@ANI)

Earlier in the day, protests broke out at the accident site, with protesters stating, “This is not only negligence, it is a clear case of corruption.”

Advertisement

Delhi police is likely to file a case of negligence in the matter.

#BREAKING | "This is not only negligence, it is a clear case of corruption": Protests break out after child gets stuck inside 40-feet borewell, people blame Kejriwal government and Delhi Jal Board for repeated incidents



Tune in for all the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG… pic.twitter.com/OiLPM1dpvd — Republic (@republic)

Further details are awaited.