×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Mumbai: 30 Student From Dharavi Rushed to Clinic After Lizard Found in Sambar

After the food was served, one of the students found a lizard floating on the sambhar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
30 Students Rushed to Hospital in Dharavi After Lizard Found in Sambar
Image used for representational purpose | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dharavi: As many as 30 students from Dharavi school on Wednesday were rushed to a private clinic after a lizard was found in one of the meals during lunch, as per media reports.

Reports suggest that the lunch was not provided by the school that day but was ordered from a nearby hotel.

Advertisement

After the food was served, one of the students found a lizard floating on the sambhar. Panicked, the student started throwing up by inserting his finger down his throat. Seeing this other students too started throwing up by imitating the same.

The students were mainly in class 5 and 6.

Advertisement

As per the standard operating procedure, students were taken to a nearby clinic for testing for food poisoning. Medical professionals stated that no case of food poisoning was found and hence the kids were sent back to their homes with their parents.

As of now, the food samples have been sent to the FDA for investigation and the police will act accordingly once the results are out.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a minute ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

2 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

2 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

2 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

4 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

5 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

5 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

5 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

6 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

7 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

7 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

7 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

12 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

12 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

13 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo