Advertisement

Dharavi: As many as 30 students from Dharavi school on Wednesday were rushed to a private clinic after a lizard was found in one of the meals during lunch, as per media reports.

Reports suggest that the lunch was not provided by the school that day but was ordered from a nearby hotel.

Advertisement

After the food was served, one of the students found a lizard floating on the sambhar. Panicked, the student started throwing up by inserting his finger down his throat. Seeing this other students too started throwing up by imitating the same.

The students were mainly in class 5 and 6.

Advertisement

As per the standard operating procedure, students were taken to a nearby clinic for testing for food poisoning. Medical professionals stated that no case of food poisoning was found and hence the kids were sent back to their homes with their parents.

As of now, the food samples have been sent to the FDA for investigation and the police will act accordingly once the results are out.

Advertisement