Local BJP Leader Booked for Assaulting Woman, Daughter in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP): A case has been registered against a local BJP leader in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly entering into a woman's house and assaulting and abusing her and her daughter.

Police sources on Tuesday said on a complaint from the woman who lives in a village in the Revati police station area, the case has been lodged against her neighbour, Shailesh Paswan, under sections 74 (assault or use of force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They said according to the complainant, in the night of November 23, when no male family member was present in the house, Paswan came to her residence and asked for her brother. He then forcibly entered the house and tried to rape her and her daughter, the complainant has alleged. The accused also allegedly threatened the complainant, saying he would kill her if she raised an alarm.

In a post on X, police said on the basis of the complaint, the local police station has registered the case.