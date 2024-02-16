English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:37 IST

Local entrepreneurs draw good response at pre-Bihu fair

Local entrepreneurs draw good response at pre-Bihu fair

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati, Apr 10 (PTI) Prospects are looking up for local entrepreneurs with Rongali Bihu, marking the Assamese New Year, a couple of days away, as exhibitions and fairs are giving them a chance to showcase and sell their products, according to stakeholders.

Fairs and similar events are making a comeback after the pandemic hiatus as all COVID-19 related restrictions have been relaxed because of the drop in the number of positive cases, resulting in a semblance of normalcy returning to daily activities in the northeastern state.

Advertisement

The three-day ‘Rongali’ cultural fest here, which concludes on Sunday, has provided such a platform for startups and entrepreneurs with its ‘Vocal for Local’ exhibition.

Around 200 local entrepreneurs comprising self-help groups, agri-entrepreneurs, weavers, artisans, government agencies, and industrial organisations are showcasing their products at the event.

Advertisement

Putolo.com, a Guwahati-based startup, that primarily deals in soaps free from harmful chemicals as well as organic plants and potteries, started its business venture in 2020 when the COVID crisis hit the world.

This is the first time they have set up their stall in an exhibition and within a day, they registered a sale of Rs 10,000 with their handmade soaps becoming a hit among the visitors.

Advertisement

“This is the first time we are selling our products offline. Participating in the festival not only gave a push to our offline sales but also online. We are quite happy with the kind of response we have been getting from people who visited our stall. We have been getting many orders,” said Archana Borthakur, founder of Putola.com.

Many startups are using the Rongali platform as a medium to launch their new products.

Advertisement

IWA Silk Farmer Producer Co. Ltd, a Palashbari-based association, has launched an eri thread and some variants of natural dye eri thread under the brand ‘Palash’.

They have already sold 5 kilograms of the thread besides sarees and ‘mekhela chador’, traditional Assamese attire for women.

Advertisement

'Bahuboli Egg' which emerged as a popular brand in Jorhat and Guwahati during the pandemic, with their seamless home delivery of eggs, registered a sale of Rs 3,000 on the inaugural day of the festival.

“We have been getting decent responses from the people here. Even people outside Assam have been showing interest. We sold 30 crates of eggs yesterday and it was a good deal for us. The specialty of our eggs is that they are comparatively larger in size and high in protein,” said Mintu Bora, Supplier, Bahuboli Egg.

Advertisement

Bitupan Dihingia, secretary, PIAARA, Sivsagar Industry Association, said the festival has given them opportunities to create new business deals with other states of the North East.

“This is quite a good platform to showcase our products. We deal with various types of rice of Assam such as Red Rice, Black Rice, and Jhua Rice. We also have organic green tea freshly plucked from our tea gardens, and varieties of pickles,” he added.

Advertisement

Even the food stalls, serving authentic food of Assam, are getting good feedback from the visitors and many of them are running out of food items much before their expected time.

“Rongali is all about celebrating Assamese culture and giving a platform to the highly-skilled local entrepreneurs, who are producing some incredible products. It’s great to witness that they have been getting good response from the visitors and are making profitable business deals,” said Shyamkanu Mohanta, chief organiser of the event.

Advertisement

Rongali Bihu begins on April 14 this year. PTI SSG MM MM MM

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

BusinessNew Year
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries12 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo