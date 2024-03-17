Advertisement

Kodagu: In a humorous yet pointed move, residents of Kodagu district in Karnataka have taken matters into their own hands to warn travelers against a Google Maps mistake.

The incident highlights the importance of local knowledge and the limitations of relying solely on digital navigation tools.

Recently, an unconventional signboard caught the attention of travellers in Kodagu district. A sign board put up by locals is an eye opening and witty warning against blindly following Google Maps directions.

Kodagu is a famous tourist spot in Karnataka attracts thousands of visitors every week. Travellers often get lost when they are on there way to Club Mahindra resort Kodagu which is located in the district.

Locals have found a unique way of guiding people who head the wrong way. They have put up a sign board which says, “Google is wrong this road does not go to Club Mahindra.”

The makeshift signboard story taking rounds on the internet after being shared by @KodaguConnect on social media platform X.

Viewers in the comment section are expressing there views and giving suggestions. One user says, “Google local guides like me (volunteers) could have corrected the wrong listing. But google has an admin team that love rejecting edits randomly. So let someone from Google fly down and fix it. Till then let people curse them like this.”

Another user comments, “So true. Not always google maps are right. Last week my sister went to sakleshpura, followed google maps which eventually let them to a dead end and car got stuck in bad road. Luckily some locals helped them.

Never rely on navigation while visiting hill stations.”

As the story of Kodagu's navigation mishap continues to circulate, it shows relationship between technology and tradition. While digital tools offer convenience, they are not without their limitations.