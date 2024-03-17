×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Local Signboard In Karnataka's Kodagu District Mocks Google Maps Mishap - Read More

An unconventional signboard caught the attention of travellers in Kodagu district of Karnataka with picture going viral, know more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Kodagu's Local Signboard Mocks Google Maps Mishap Goes Viral
Kodagu's Local Signboard Mocks Google Maps Mishap Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kodagu: In a humorous yet pointed move, residents of Kodagu district in Karnataka have taken matters into their own hands to warn travelers against a Google Maps mistake. 

The incident highlights the importance of local knowledge and the limitations of relying solely on digital navigation tools.

Advertisement

Recently, an unconventional signboard caught the attention of travellers in Kodagu district. A sign board put up by locals is an eye opening and  witty warning against blindly following Google Maps directions.

Kodagu is a famous tourist spot in Karnataka attracts thousands of visitors every week. Travellers often get lost when they are on there way to Club Mahindra resort Kodagu which is located in the district.

Advertisement

Locals have found a unique way of guiding people who head the wrong way. They have put up a sign board which says, “Google is wrong this road does not go to Club Mahindra.”

The makeshift signboard story taking rounds on the internet after being shared by @KodaguConnect on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Viewers in the comment section are expressing there views and giving suggestions. One user says, “Google local guides like me (volunteers) could have corrected the wrong listing. But google has an admin team that love rejecting edits randomly. So let someone from Google fly down and fix it. Till then let people curse them like this.” 

Advertisement

Another user comments, “So true. Not always google maps are right. Last week my sister went to sakleshpura, followed google maps which eventually let them to a dead end and car got stuck in bad road. Luckily some locals helped them.

Never rely on navigation while visiting hill stations.” 

Advertisement

As the story of Kodagu's navigation mishap continues to circulate, it shows relationship between technology and tradition. While digital tools offer convenience, they are not without their limitations. 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Z Flip

Bend or fold

a few seconds ago
Snake Venom at Rave Party Case: Police arrests YouTuber Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav Arrested

2 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Political Donor

10 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

13 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE

13 minutes ago
European Union

EU's aid package

16 minutes ago
Jackie Chan photos

Jackie Chan's Viral Pics

21 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

25 minutes ago
Instagram user hides Rs500 note across Delhi

Instagram User Hides ₹500

26 minutes ago
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong marries her long time partner

Australian Minister

26 minutes ago
Adani Group

Adani's green agenda

27 minutes ago
Natasha Dalal

Natasha Flaunts Baby Bump

36 minutes ago
The Surprising Benefits of Video Games Beyond Just Entertainment

Indian App story

40 minutes ago
Representative image of an Indian fishing boat.

SL Navy Indian Fishermen

44 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma

Kaif on pitch doctoring

an hour ago
hardik pandya emotional statement ahed of ipl 2024

Pandya on his injury

an hour ago
Iceland Volcanic Eruption

Watch: Iceland Volcano

an hour ago
R Madhavan in Shaitaan

Shaitaan Box Office

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 18 hours ago

  3. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories19 hours ago

  5. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo