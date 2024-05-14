Advertisement

Mumbai: Local train services on the Central Railway were suspended here for more than two hours after the overhead equipment got damaged between two stations due to the storm and rains on Monday, an official said.

The overhead pole got bent due to strong winds between Thane and Mulund stations, because of which the services were suspended around 4.15 pm, the official from Central Railway said.

Slow train services on the main corridor resumed around 6.45 pm after more than two hours.

"Suburban services on both the main and harbour lines are running now. The trains are, however, 25 to 30 minutes late," said Swapnil Nila, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.

They had suspended the suburban services on both Main and Harbour lines corridors at various locations for 10-15 minutes during the storm as a precaution as there is a chance of entanglement of train pantagraph with overhead wire, he said.

Commuters, however, faced hardship due to the disruption of suburban services during peak evening rush hours.

The delays caused overcrowding in trains and stations, while passengers were forced to walk on the tracks when trains came to a standstill at some stations.

According to commuters, the trains took longer to reach their destinations than usual.

"A fast train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara, scheduled for 4.50 pm left at 5.15 pm, and reached Thane after 7.30 pm, though usually it takes just 45 minutes to cover the distance," a commuter activist said.

Western Railway chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur told PTI that the suburban services on their corridor were running at least 15-20 minutes late after the storm and rain, coupled with a signal failure near Charni Road station.

A Metro spokesperson said the Metro services on Line 7 between Aarey Colony and Andheri East station were suspended after the storm, as a banner landed on the overhead wire.

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy traffic snarls due to the storm and unseasonal rain due to incidents of trees falling.

A car accident on Lalbaug flyover caused traffic jams on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and other roads in the area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, buses were diverted at some locations due to rains and trees falling.