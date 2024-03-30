×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 11:05 IST

Local train services on Mumbai's harbour line disrupted due to power issue; office-goers face delays

Local train services on Mumbai's harbour line disrupted due to power issue; office-goers face delays

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, May 24(PTI) Local train services on the harbour line in Mumbai were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to power issues, according to a Central Railway official.

Following the disruption, a number of passengers, mostly office-goers, complained that trains on the harbour line, which provides connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western suburbs with south Mumbai, were running late by at least 15-20 minutes during the morning rush hour.

Advertisement

Later, the locals trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, on the route got overcrowded, some passengers said.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Shivaji Sutar, said that services on the up line (towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai) on the harbour corridor were held up for about 15 minutes as the "overhead wire power was not holding from 9.13 am".

Advertisement

The power issue was later resolved and the up line services were restored at around 9.30 am, he said.

Nearly 10 lakh commuters travel daily on the harbour line, on which trains ply between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminuns (CSMT)-Goregaon and CSMT-Panvel stations. PTI KK GK GK

Advertisement

Published May 24th, 2022 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Asking Blinkit To Deliver Shubman Gill, Video Goes Viral

Women Asks Blinkit

3 minutes ago
Summer Flowers

Heatwave in India

7 minutes ago
Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates, PM Modi Talk

43 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

4 hours ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PeeCee At Cousin's B'day

5 hours ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

5 hours ago
Heat waves

IMD Predictions

7 hours ago
Xabi Alonso

Alonso

7 hours ago
PBKS team

PBKS IPL 2024

7 hours ago
Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, youngest daughter of Benazir Bhutto and new Member of Parliament in Pakistan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari

7 hours ago
NY Strikers

New York strikers

7 hours ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

7 hours ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Bombay Talkies Compound

Mumbai Power Outage

7 hours ago
RCB beat KKR

KKR win

7 hours ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

7 hours ago
United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

7 hours ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

7 hours ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. Star Indian cricketer receives flak for sharing a meme on PM Modi

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward on 2 Suspects

    India News12 hours ago

  4. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo