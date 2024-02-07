Advertisement

Mysuru: In a shocking incident, a woman, who was locked in a room for 12 years by her husband, was rescued by the Karnataka police. Following her rescue, the woman has expressed reluctance to pursue her husband legally. For now, she has decided to stay at home with her parents. Recalling her harrowing experience, she said used a small box to relieve herself. In her thirties, the woman said that she had two kids, who used to wait for her outside the locked room. They would eventually be allowed to enter when the husband used to return home from work.



Speaking about this ordeal, the woman told a media channel claimed that the husband had confined her inside a room for 12 years since she got married. She used to give food to her kids through the window. She further claimed that despite knowing about the incident, no one would raise any objection against her husband. However, disputing her claims, a senior police official said that she had been only locked in the room for only two to three weeks. According to a media report, the official further claimed that the victim was the man's third wife.

For now, the woman will be staying with her family.