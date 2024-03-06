Advertisement

Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has shortlisted names of their probable candidates during the Parliamentary Board meeting held in its headquarters in Srinagar yesterday. Two names for each parliamentary constituency in the valley have been discussed in the meeting, National Conference may field new faces throughout the valley.

A senior National Conference leader who was part of a Parliamentary Board meeting that discussed names of probable for Lok Sabha Elections came up for a brief period. "For the Srinagar Lok Sabha Seat which is currently won by National Conference with Farooq Abdullah as Member Parliament witnessed discussion on the name of Senior and Junior Abdullah. Some party leaders are keen that Farooq should be repeated while others back young Omar Abdullah, the same case witnessed during elections of National Conference President post couple of years ago. ", he added. This comes at the backdrop of several statements by Omar wherein he has shown his disinterest in Assembly Polls till the time statehood is restored

He further added that for the South Kashmir Seat, the name of Justice Hasnain Masoodi didn't turn up however being a sitting MP, he is a contender for the probable candidate. "The names of Javed Rana and Mian Mohammad Altaf have been shortlisted for the list of probable's for South Kashmir Seat- Mian Altaf is from valley but has a good hold on ground being a religious leader and also his family relations in Rajouri and Poonch while Javed Rana holds good control in Rajouri Poonch, the Gujjar community and hopes to drive National Conference's votes from South Kashmir. The final stamp is expected somewhere close to the announcement of Lok Sabha Polls," he added.

For the Baramulla Lok Sabha Seat where the Jammu Kashmir People's Conference has fielded its Chief Sajad Lone, National Conference has shortlisted the names of Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan and Aga Rohullah. Aga Rohullah is considered close to NC Vice President and Former JK CM Omar Abdullah while Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan is seen as counter to Sajad Lone and the dynamics that Muzaffar Hussain Beig can make in North Kashmir.

Another leader, however, added that we are aware of the threat regional parties can pose to us; even the possibility of PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti coming up against Abdullah in the Central Kashmir Seat and we are making strategy like that only. "This list is not finalised as the Party has called a meeting of all district presidents of the party and it is expected that the final call will be taken then in the second week of March. There will be serious deliberations in coming hours with Congress to finalise an alliance with them in Jammu and Ladakh as for Kashmir, they are in our support," he added.