Viral: Voting for 102 seats in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024 began on Friday. Today's Google Doodle honors this festival of democracy. Instead of the second "o," Google now displays a hand with its index finger extended. There is permanent ink engraved on it that represents voting in India. Ink is added after the vote has been cast in order to keep a record of it.

World's Largest Democracy

India is the largest democracy in the world, with the United States, Indonesia, and Brazil following closely behind. In this election, there will be a fierce contest between the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which has been formed to try and keep the BJP out of power, and the NDA, whose largest member BJP looks to increase its foothold in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others raising slogans of 'Abki baar 400 paar'.

Voting Begins Today In 102 LS Seats

India is about to have one of the biggest Lok Sabha election exercises in its history, with seven phases spread over 82 days of voting. On June 4, results will be announced following vote counting. In the initial round, it is anticipated that 16.63 crore voters will cast votes. In 2019, the BJP had won 40 of the 102 Lok Sabha seats, while its allies had taken home 11 seats. DMK scored 24, Congress scored 15, and the other opposition candidates received the remaining votes. Of the states holding polls today, Tamil Nadu is the center of attention as the BJP is making a collective effort to challenge the DMK and AIADMK.

As the Congress attempts to regain power by emphasizing topics like inflation and employment, the BJP hopes to win another election by emphasizing its infrastructural projects and accomplishments. In the midst of opposition claims that the government is utilizing central agencies to crack down on their leaders, the country is seeing polls. Both Arvind Kejriwal, the current chief minister of Delhi and the leader of the AAP, and Hemant Soren, the head of JMM, are currently in jail. Both leaders continue to be members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in opposition.