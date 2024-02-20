Advertisement

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday restated her decision to contest Lok Sabha Polls 2024 alone highlighting that the position was in interest of the Dalit. Taking to Twitter, she snubbed all speculations of alliance.

The BSP leader's reaction came in the aftermath of Congress leaders saying that the doors of INDI alliance were open for BSP to be a part of.

She stated that her foremost priority is the benefits and welfare of the "deprived, neglected and poor".

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said, “Despite BSP's repeated clear declaration of not forging an alliance with any party in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections, spreading rumors about alliance every day proves that without BSP, some parties are not going to fare well here, while BSP is not going to do well. The welfare of our people is paramount.” (roughly translated from Hindi)

She added, “Therefore, keeping in view the interest and welfare of the entire society, especially the poor, exploited and neglected, BSP's decision to contest the Lok Sabha general elections on its own strength with the body, mind and money of its people across the country is firm. People must be careful of rumours.”

According to her, not a single one of the BJP, Congress, or other parties that support her has ever advanced the interests of the Dalits.

Last year, Mayawati declared her young nephew, Akash Anand as her political, ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

