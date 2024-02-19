Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has unveiled 11 additional candidates for key constituencies. Among the notable nominations, Harendra Malik emerges as the party's flagbearer for the Muzaffarnagar seat, while controversy brews over the candidature of Afzal Ansari, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother, for the Ghazipur constituency. Afzal Ansari was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following a conviction and subsequent four-year prison sentence. Ansari was convicted in connection with the 2005 kidnapping and murder case of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai on April 29, 2023

The SP further unveiled Rajesh Kashyap for victory in Shajahanpur, Usha Verma seeks to represent Hardoi, and Rampal Rajvanshi aims to clinch the Misrikh Lok Sabha seat. Additionally, RK Chaudhary has been nominated for Mohanlalganj, SP Singh Baghel for Pratapgarh, and Ramesh Gautam for Bahraich.

Furthermore, the party has pinned its hopes on Shreya Verma in Gonda, Virendra Singh in Chandauli, and Neeraj Maurya in the Amla Lok Sabha seat.