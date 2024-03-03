Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released a list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again contest from Varanasi in the coming elections for the saffron party.

However, the party a day after announcing the 195 candidates list, released a revised list for the state of Assam after making some 'corrections.'

Advertisement

Taking to social media platform X, the party said, "The number and name of the parliamentary constituencies have been corrected in the list of candidates for Assam state."

In the new list, Dilip Saikia will contest from Darrang Udalgiri, Amar Sing Tisso will fight the election from Diphu, meanwhile, Ranjit Dutta will contest from Tezpur. Furthermore, Suresh Bora will contest elections from Nagaon, and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will contest from Kaziranga.

In the first list, the BJP announced to contest 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam and got some of the names wrong and the fact that Assam underwent delamination was also not neglected while announcing the list.

Advertisement

Additionally, some seats which are no longer part of the Lok Sabha constituencies were mentioned in the list and candidates' names were mentioned next to them.

The Lok Sabha 2024 polls will be the first election in the northeastern state after the Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out the delimitation exercise in 2023.

Advertisement