New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday disregarded a bogus WhatsApp message that was making the rounds regarding the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

ECI clarified that no official dates have bee announced yet, stated the ECI.

Taking to X, ECI said, “A fake message is being shared on WhatsApp regarding schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.FactCheck: The message is fake. No dates have been announced so far by ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference.”

A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI.



Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplify pic.twitter.com/KYFcBmaozE — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) February 24, 2024

As per the media reports, the ECI is slated to announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls after March 13.

Election Commission are actively reviewing the poll preparedness of various states, with the assessment likely to exclude by March 13.

In this years' Lok Sabha, nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote.

After month long of intensive Special Summary Revision 2024, the electoral rolls were published in all the states/UTs across the country in early February.

Several states comprising of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh will hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

