Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and stated that his party has 'dharma' with it while urging people to decide whether they support 'dharma' and 'adharma'.

The Delhi Chief Minister asked people to vote for Sushil Gupta, the AAP candidate from the seat, while addressing a public meet in Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisement

AAP in alliance with Congress will contest the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana. As per the arrangement, the AAP will fight from the solo Kurukshetra seat out of the 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Slamming BJP-JJP government, Kejriwal stated that the the Khattar government has "destroyed" Haryana in the last decade.

Advertisement

"Now, everybody wants the Khattar government to go. Ensure AAP's victory on the Kurukshetra seat...it will follow the news of Khattar’s exit," he said.

Kejriwal added that Kurukushetra is devout land where the 'dharamayudh' was fought.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Convener stated that 'Pandavas' had emerged victorious despite 'Kauravas' having everything

"What did Pandavas have? Lord Shri Krishna was with them," he said.

Advertisement

"Today, what do we have with us. We are small too, but Lord Shri Krishna is with us," said Kejriwal.

Admonishing BJP-led Centre, Kejriwal stated that the saffron party have everything including all the powers. He added that they have IB, CBI, ED.

Advertisement

He further stated that the his party has 'dharma' (righteouness). The ensuing Lok Sabha Polls is a contest between 'dharma' (righteouness) and 'adharma' (non-righteouness) and one has to decide whether one is with 'dharma' or 'adharma', Kejriwal told the gathering.

He further said that one "desh bhakt" and other in "andh bhakt".

Advertisement

"Those who are 'desh bhakt' come with me...we don't need 'andh bhakt'," he said.

Critizing the BJP MPs from Haryana, the Delhi CM stated that they never did anything for people of the state.

Advertisement

“You have been giving all the 10 seats to the BJP for the last two Lok Sabha elections. I want to ask you what these 10 MPs did for you in the last 10 years. Tell one work which they did...they did nothing.

"They are not your MPs. They are BJP MPs. They are BJP’s slaves. When you faced so many problems in the last 10 years, where were they,” he asked.

Advertisement

Raising issue of Haryana wrestlers, who had last year protested against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief for allegedly sexually harassing feamle wrestlers.

“Atrocities were committed with our Haryana’s wrestler daughters. They faced harassment. They were beaten up with ‘lathis’ when they went to Delhi for holding an agitation...I supported them at Jantar Mantar," said the AAP leader.

Advertisement

"Where were your 10 MPs? They were clapping when your daughters were harassed," he said.

Further slamming the Centre and the Haryana government for preventing farmers from marching towards Delhi.

Advertisement

“What is their fault? They are just demanding price (MSP) for their crops. What did they get? They were given tear gas shells...one Punjab farmer died,” said Kejriwal while referring to the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana.

He alleged that the farmers whose crops got damaged last year were not compensated by the Khattar government. “Where were these MPs then?” he asked. (With inputs from PTI)









Advertisement



