Updated February 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi to Meet with CMs of BJP-Ruled States to Evaluate Poll Readiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda will convene a Chief Minister's Council meeting of BJP-ruled states on Sunday.

Digital Desk
PM Modi at BJP Convention
2024 Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi to Meet with CMs of BJP-Ruled States to Evaluate Poll Readiness | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: To assess the status of the Lok Sabha election preparations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda will convene a Chief Minister's Council meeting of BJP-ruled states on Sunday. 

Additionally, Modi and Nadda will talk about the current initiatives of the federal and state governments. 

The gathering will take place in Delhi at Bharat Mandapam. Attending the meeting will be chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from states ruled by the BJP.

Ram temple construction heralds establishment of 'Ram Rajya' for next 1,000 years: BJP resolution

The BJP's national convention on Sunday passed a resolution on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, asserting that this heralds the establishment of "Ram Rajya" in India for the next 1,000 years.

"The construction of a grand and divine temple of Lord Shri Ram at his birthplace in the ancient holy city of Ayodhya is a historic and glorious achievement for the country," the resolution said.

This convention heartily congratulates the leadership of the prime minister, it said.

It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram, Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilization and culture, it said.

Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ram Rajya, it said.

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights," it said.

The idea of Ram Rajya was also in the heart of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say that it is the idea of true democracy, the resolution said. (With inputs from PTI) 
 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

