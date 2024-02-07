Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Seeks Suggestions On Manifesto; This is What Indian Youth Demanded | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In run upto Lok Sabha Election 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set afloat its poll campaign with new slogan "Modi Ko Chunte Hai" (Let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Not only this, to make the poll campaign inclusive and participatory, the Prime Minister has sought suggestions from the public especially the youth to map out its poll manifesto.

Taking to X, PM has exhorted the youth to send suggestions on NaMo app so that the BJP could draw out a manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP poster said, "Your inputs will shape BJP's 2024 Election manifesto."

In the post, PM Modi said, “I am inviting my young colleagues from across the country to send suggestions on NaMo App regarding what the manifesto of should be for the 2024 elections. In the coming time, I would like to discuss this topic with some of these young friends.” (Roughly translated from Hindi)

"Public participation in the political process strengthens a sense of collaboration between the government and the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to contribute their suggestions and inputs for the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," read the blog post.

It also mentioned that PM Modi will personally meet some of the contributors to discuss the suggestions.

Apart from the NaMo app, people can also share their suggestions in the comment section of the blog post.

What people demanded in first few hours of the campaign launch?

Plethora of demands were received in the comment sections. One of the user demanded, “Two crores jobs every year; cheap petrol and diesel; cheap gas cylinder; Rs 40 for a dollar; when will this happen?”

Another user commented, "Mathura and Gyan Vapi please."

One person suggested, "Incentives for population control and strict norms for more than two children."

Some sought," Education and Employment" , While others asked for "better health facilities".

One user demanded, "smooth functioning of National Pension Scheme."

One user shared a list of suggestions demanding "1) More Development of Poor states Jharkhand Bihar and others 2) Uniform Civil code 3) Kashi Mathura, etc"

Some of the demands made by the public included revising the income tax slab, lowering the price of petrol, diesel, strengthening the judicial system to expedite the resolution of ongoing cases, enforcing stringent state laws prohibiting freebies, and teaching financial literacy in schools.

With the new slogan "Modi ko chunte hai," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially began its election campaign for the next Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Thursday (let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi).

The campaign was introduced with PM Modi in attendance. Party president JP Nadda released the theme song, "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai," in a two-minute and ten-second video.

At the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan, a song video showcasing how Prime Minister Modi has brought crores of Indians' goals and aspirations to reality was released during the campaign launch.



