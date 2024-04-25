Advertisement

Viral: Trends are synonymous with social media. Some are fascinating, but most are, to put it mildly, ridiculous. You've probably already encountered the latest viral craze, "look between X and Y on your keyboard," if you spend every other minute scrolling through social media. Users of the trend are asked to compare two specific alphabets on their keyboards. While some people are making amusing graphics and challenging other users to decode them using the provided alphabets, some brands are winning over customers with their clever spin on the viral trend.

How It All Started?

The meme that started the viral trend was reportedly posted on 4Chan, an image-based website that lets users share and comment on photos anonymously, in May 2021. The meme said, "Look between T and O on your'e key bored (sic)," referring to a character from the Japanese anime series K-On. The characters from a series about females starting bands through their high school's music club, Yui, were spelled with the letters Y, U, and I.

They will never beat the original https://t.co/9VlE3UGmGS pic.twitter.com/vQ8qlCTpT9 — Macaroni (@KeionDaisuki_01)

Why Trending Now?

In April 2024, the memes initially made their way to X, where users shared postings about "K-On!" and "My Hero Academia." The initial post followed the pattern of the original 4Chan post that initiated this trend, however the subsequent post concentrated on the space that exists between "U and P on your keyboard." As users made their own memes out of the trend, it took a humorous turn.

look between Y and P on your keypad. pic.twitter.com/v9klSewlKS — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite)

Delhi Police Funny Post

Delhi Police immediately jumped on the trend. The Delhi Police published a road safety awareness message on Tuesday and said, “If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan. #RoadSafety @dtptraffic.” Very funny and inventive!

If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan.#RoadSafety @dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice)

Social media sites have developed into a central location for a variety of trends that spread quickly these days. Memes, movies, and a wealth of other stuff posted by netizens frequently accompany these phenomena. Still, a lot of people find some of these trends confusing and may not understand what they signify. There's a new trend sweeping the internet called "look between H and L on your keyboard." This trend has grown significantly in popularity and is now a frequently discussed subject on a number of social media sites. Currently, brands like Blinkit, YouTube, Swiggy, and others have also joined the trend and shared memes.