Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, disclosed that investigating agencies have recovered nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore from the corrupts which he said can be returned to the poor.

The Prime Minister asserted that he is taking legal advice on how to return the ‘looted money’ of poor people back to them.

Advertisement

"Our agencies have recovered Rs 125,000 crore looted money. We see piles and piles of cash being seized on TV. This is the money of middle-class people and they have all the rights to get it back. We have already returned 17,000 crore rupees of looted money to the victims of corruption", he said.

PM Modi added that he's exploring ways to return the lands snatched in Bihar's Land for Jobs scam. "In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. Finding legal ways to return attached property seized from corrupt to the poor.”

Advertisement

#PMModiAndArnab | "There are established money trails of the loot, I will trace it and return it to the victims. Already returned Rs 17,000 cr of looted money to victims of corruption. Finding ways to return looted money to the poor. In Bengal, there’s an established rate card… pic.twitter.com/CqT0ZdtG67 — Republic (@republic)

PM Modi on Misuse of Probe Agencies

In response to questions about allegations from the opposition regarding the alleged misuse of agencies like CBI, ED, and Income Tax, PM Modi asserted, "When stacks of cash are evident, how can there be doubt about the actions of CBI or ED? The truth is, the corrupt have been caught red-handed."

"After I've come to power, those who lectured on corruption are exposed. When I came to power, I gave the probe agencies a completely free hand. My fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or party", he added.

Advertisement

When asked about his message to the corrupt and those under investigation, PM Modi responded with a stern admonition, saying, “My message is that this game of deceit has to come to an end. Like the black market, corruption will also be wiped out.”

