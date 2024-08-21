Published 13:14 IST, August 21st 2024
LOP Rahul Gandhi Calls on Visiting Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is visiting India for the first time after becoming PM in 2022 | Image: PTI
