Published 14:49 IST, September 17th 2024

LOP Rahul Gandhi Greets PM Modi on 74th Birthday

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands in Lok Sabha
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life. | Image: PTI
14:49 IST, September 17th 2024