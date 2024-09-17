Published 14:49 IST, September 17th 2024
LOP Rahul Gandhi Greets PM Modi on 74th Birthday
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI
