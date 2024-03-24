×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 19:24 IST

Lord Krishna's midnight 'abhishek' performed at Mathura temples

In Vrindavan, the district administration's plan to allow only 500 people including priests of the temple during mangla aarti was put into effect to avert the possibility of any untoward incident.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Devotees in large numbers paid obeisance to the deity at the Bhagwat Bhavan temple (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sounds of drums, conches, gongs and cymbals reverberated the Shrikrishna Janmasthan complex here during 'abhishek' ceremony, the traditional bathing of the deity, performed at the midnight to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Devotees in large numbers paid obeisance to the deity at the Bhagwat Bhavan temple Thursday midnight and beyond with tremendous religious excitement, office-bearers of the Shrikrishna Janmasthan said.

"At the Shrikrishna Janmasthan, the abhishek ceremony was conducted under the supervision of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das," Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan Secretary Kapil Sharma said. Das is the head of Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nyas.

Sharma said the devotees also chanted slogans to mark the birth of Lord Krishna at the midnight.

The devotees were allowed to pay their obeisance to the deity till 1.30 am.

In Vrindavan, the district administration's plan to allow only 500 people including priests of the temple during mangla aarti was put into effect to avert the possibility of any untoward incident.

District Magistrate Shailendra Singh along with senior officials continued to monitor the situation and arrangements at the major temples during the celebrations.

At the Krishna Balaram temple (ISKCON), the devotees cut a large cake to mark the occasion.

Thousands of devotees paid their obeisance to deities in different temples of Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan during the abhishek ceremony performed at Thursday midnight.

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2023 at 19:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

a few seconds ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

a minute ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

2 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

5 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

9 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

16 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

18 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

23 minutes ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

29 minutes ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

29 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

43 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Shimmery Look

44 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP releases 5th list

an hour ago
Tusshaar Kapoor

Tusshar Mobbed By Fans

an hour ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

an hour ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

an hour ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo