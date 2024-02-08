Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

Artists Recreate Lord Ram’s Image Using 14 Lakh Diyas in Ayodhya Ahead of Mandir Inauguration

Choubey, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening, said that the artwork was made by a group of artists from Bihar in the last five to seven days.

Digital Desk
As many as 14 lakh diyas have been used to create the artwork.
As many as 14 lakh diyas have been used to create the artwork. | Image:X/@AshwiniKChoubey
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: Ahead of the historic Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya on January 22, an artwork using earthen lamps (diya) has been made depicting an image of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple.
As many as 14 lakh diyas have been used to create the artwork. 

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey shared the video of the grand image on social media platform, X. The artwork also depicted portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanking the words 'Jai Shri Ram' made using diyas. 

Choubey, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening, said that the artwork was made by a group of artists from Bihar in the last five to seven days. He was part of the 'Shri Ram Lalla Avirbhav Rath Yatra' that started from Bihar. 

The dazzling artwork displayed at Saket College ground in Ayodhya has been made by artists working under the aegis of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. Choubey is a founder of the trust.
"Shri Ram had returned after 14 years of exile and in Ayodhya, an image of Lord Ram in his 'parakrami roop' (state of valour) had been made. This is to give the message to the youth of new India that they should be 'parakrami' (valourous)," the minister said. The Ram temple being built in Ayodhya has also been depicted in it. 

"The image of Lord Ram is in the form which he had assumed before killing demoness Tadka. It shows him in a grand way... And, now Ram Lalla will assume his seat in a grand temple on January 22," Choubey added. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:58 IST

