Ramayana Makes World Beautiful: Darmayasa Explains Why Muslim-Dominated Indonesia Believes In Ram

Lord Ram Not Just for India, But For the World: Dr Darmayasa | Image: Republic TV Screengrab

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, a palpable sense of excitement is resonating among people worldwide. Expressing the happiness, Dr. Darmayasa, President of the International Divine Love Society, Author Of 70 books, said Lord Ram is not just for India, but for the world.

Highlighting the unity among people, Darmayasa further added that even Muslim population in Indonesia accept Ramayana as it is without politics and perform Ramayana at Temple.

"We perform Ramayana everyday. On everyone full moon you will see people perform Ramayana at Mahadev temple and none of them are Hindus. It is in our blood in Indonesia. In Bali you can see streets names, restaurant names, it is full of Ramayana," said Dr. Darmayasa.

"In Indonesia, we will celebrate through dance, through Puja. We will celebrate in the best way we can. The purpose of Ramayana is to make the world beautiful. It is also our celebration not only India's celebration," he added.

People are celebrating the inauguration of the Ram temple not just in India but also in other countries. From the United States to France and Australia, festivities have been arranged worldwide to mark the historic occasion.

Muslim Dominated Indonesia Has Ram As Fulcrum of Its Culture

Indonesia is Muslim dominated country and yet Lord Ram and the epic of Ramayana depicting the story of a devoted son, a great ruler, and an ideal man (maryadapurush) are in the center of the island nation’s cultural and social milieu.

The influence of Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism is evident in the everyday lives of the Indonesian people, permeating not only their lifestyle but also public spaces and governmental symbols. Alongside theatrical performances, literature, stories, and artifacts portraying the Ramayana, Indonesia has commemorated the epic by issuing various Ramayana-themed postage stamps featuring Rama, Sita, and Hanuman.

For many Indonesians, the story of the Ramayana is part of their culture as it transcends religion and ethnicity. The Indonesians have not only given importance to ​​Ramayana, but made it a philosophy of their life. For the average Indonesian, Ram and Sita are torchbearers of good values, which still resonates in contemporary lifestyle.

Grand Ayodhya Fest on January 22

Around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd, Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation said on Sunday.

A grand ceremony will mark the culmination of rituals on January 22, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by various VVIPs. The Trust overseeing the event has made extensive arrangements to welcome and honor attendees, offering special gifts, including 'Ram Raj'.

