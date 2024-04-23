Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive chaos has erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after a biryani seller was found serving his delicacies on disposable plates featuring an image of Lord Ram. The matter came to light when local Hindu organisations spotted Lord Ram's photo on the plates and raised concerns.

Witnesses reported that customers were being served biryani on these plates, which were subsequently disposed of in the trash. Following the uproar at the biryani shop, the police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. They have also seized a packet containing four plates featuring Lord Ram's photo.

Advertisement

Further investigation into the case is underway.