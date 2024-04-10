×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Lord Ram's Return to His Birthplace Marked a Historic Moment of Nation's Unity: PM Modi

PM Modi spoke at length about the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and its significance for the citizens including him.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke at length about the consecration of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and its significance for the citizens of the country, including him.

In a 90-minute conversation, PM Modi said the name of Lord Ram was 'imprinted on the national consciousness.' He added that Lord Ram had set the contours of thoughts and values in our civilization. 

He told Newsweek, "His (Lord Ram) name echoes across the length and breadth of our sacred land." Speaking about the 11-day special ritual that PM Modi observed ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in January, he said, “I made a pilgrimage to the places that carry the footprints of Shri Ram. My journey that took me to various corners of the country showed the revered place Shri Ram holds within each of us.”

PM Modi said the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace marked a historic moment of unity for the nation. He stressed that the consecration was a ‘culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice.’

"When I was asked to be part of the ceremony, I knew I would be representing the 1.4 billion people of the country, who have waited patiently for centuries to witness Ram Lalla's return," told PM Modi to Newsweek.

PM Modi said during the 11 days leading up to consecration, he carried with him the ‘aspirations of countless devotees, eagerly anticipating this day.’

He added, “The ceremony itself brought the nation together into a celebration, akin to a second Diwali. Every home was illuminated by the light of Ram Jyoti. I see it as a divine blessing that I could experience the consecration ceremony as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians.”

PM Modi became the first Prime Minister of India after Indira Gandhi to be featured on the cover of New York-based magazine Newsweek. Gandhi was featured in the April issue of Newsweek in 1966. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

